Walmart gets trolled online for new logo, company responds

Walmart had recently given its logo a "refresh" for the first time in 17 years, but was trolled online due to the changes being a bit too subtle. The old and new logos respectively of Walmart(Walmart/X)

The only differences between the new and old logos lie in the shade of the blue background being slightly more vibrant than the previous duller shade and the six sparks in the middle being made slightly thicker.

The sunburst logo with the six sparks represents six aspects credited with Walmart's success. These are customer, respect, integrity, associates, service, and excellence.

Apart from that, they also have a new font which is inspired by a typeface Walmart used from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

A prominent point of the online jokes centred around how much money it would have cost Walmart for this, with some netizens estimating “millions,” though the company hasn't officially revealed any figures.

“I wouldn’t call this a rebrand, but really a refresh to reflect who we are today,” Walmart's marketing head William White said in an interview with Fortune. “The Walmart of today is very different than the Walmart of 2008, the last time we made a change in the brand identity. We are more modern, we are more digital.”

In 2008, the company had removed the hyphen from its name and logo.

“The changes are meaningful in terms of giving a little bit more life and energy to the spark, making it richer and fuller and giving it more depth,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company reacted with a post on X (Formerly Twitter) in a satirical way saying “the future is bright…and slightly more thick.”

