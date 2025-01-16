Who will present Union Budget 2025?

The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a meeting on Pre-Budget Consultation with states and union territories (with legislature) for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in Jaisalmer(PTI)

This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets.

However, Desai presented 10 budgets in total of which, eight were annual and two were interim budgets. This makes him, the record holder for the most budgets ever presented.

Though it is traditionally the case for the finance minister to present the budget, there has also been situations in Indian history where the prime minister had to present it.

The first and most famous example was Jawaharlal Nehru who did so in 1958 since the then-finance minister T. T. Krishnamachari was forced to resign on February 12 of the same year, after details of the Mundhra Scandal became public. This had forced Nehru to take charge of the finance ministry.

In a similar note, Indra Gandhi presented the budget in 1970 when Morarji Desai had resigned in 1969 and Rajiv Gandhi briefly headed the finance ministry between January and July 1987 as he had removed V.P. Singh, the finance minister at that time from his position.

Union Budget 2025 date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, though the central government has still not officially given a confirmation on this.