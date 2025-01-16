Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who will present Union Budget 2025?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a meeting on Pre-Budget Consultation with states and union territories (with legislature) for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in Jaisalmer(PTI)
Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a meeting on Pre-Budget Consultation with states and union territories (with legislature) for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in Jaisalmer(PTI)

This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets.

Also Read: US SEC sues Elon Musk for securities violation, claims he underpaid by $150 million for Twitter shares

However, Desai presented 10 budgets in total of which, eight were annual and two were interim budgets. This makes him, the record holder for the most budgets ever presented.

Though it is traditionally the case for the finance minister to present the budget, there has also been situations in Indian history where the prime minister had to present it.

Also Read: Tata's Capital Foods sues Dabur over ‘Schezwan Chutney’ trademark: Report

The first and most famous example was Jawaharlal Nehru who did so in 1958 since the then-finance minister T. T. Krishnamachari was forced to resign on February 12 of the same year, after details of the Mundhra Scandal became public. This had forced Nehru to take charge of the finance ministry.

In a similar note, Indra Gandhi presented the budget in 1970 when Morarji Desai had resigned in 1969 and Rajiv Gandhi briefly headed the finance ministry between January and July 1987 as he had removed V.P. Singh, the finance minister at that time from his position.

Also Read: Google's search engine market share falls below 90% for first time since 2015: Report

Union Budget 2025 date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, though the central government has still not officially given a confirmation on this.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big news on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.
See More
Catch every big news on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On