Google's search engine market share falls below 90% for first time since 2015: Report

Google's global search engine market share fell below 90% during the final three months of 2024. This happened for the first time since 2015, according to a Search Engine Land report that cited Statcounter data. Google(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: Apple iPhone sales drop 5% globally after AI rollout disappoints, Chinese competition grows

According to the report, Google's market share was 89.34% in October 2024, 89.99% in November, and 89.73% in December.

The last time this happened was in March 2015 when it went down to 89.52%. It was also down in February (89.47%) and January (89.62%) that year.

This is a trend of Google losing its search market share, especially in Asia, according to the report which added that it was generally consistent in all other regions.

Also Read: China's EV market faces slowdown after 42% surge; 20% growth predicted in 2025

In the US specifically, Google's search engine market share peaked at 90.37% in November, but fell to 87.39% in December.

It is not immediately known if the users are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) search engines like ChatGPT Search and Perplexity since Statcounter mainly tracks traditional search engines like Bing, Yandex, Yahoo, Baidu, and even DuckDuckGo and Ecosia.

Bing, Yandex, and Yahoo had gained some of Google’s lost share, with Bing coming second place at just under 4% market share for the last five months of 2024.

Also Read: ‘MEGA’: Elon Musk creates European spinoff of Trump's slogan upon Scholz nomination

All of this also comes at a time when Google is under attack for close to two years due to the growing unhelpfulness of its search results despite its US court-disputed monopoly status due to a consistent 90-92% market share for nearly a decade, according to the report.