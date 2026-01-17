Was Geraldo Lunas Campos murdered? 5 things to know about man who died in ICE detention camp; DHS issues clarification

Geraldo Lunas Campos, a 55-year-old from Cuba, died in ICE custody on January 3 at Camp East Montana. A Washington Post report suggested that the El Paso County’s Office of the Medical Examiner is likely to rule the death a homicide. The report on Geraldo Lunas Campos's death possibly being ruled a homicide comes at a time when ICE agents are under scrutiny after Renee Good's shooting. (Facebook/Nikki Rudd; X/@NetAxisGroup)

The news comes at a time when ICE has come under scrutiny after agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot a mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the country.

Here's what you need to know about Geraldo Lunas Campos.

Geraldo Lunas Campos: 5 things to know Geraldo Lunas Campos entered the US in 1996 and since then, he's been charged with and convicted of multiple crimes. These include criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, unlawful possession of a weapon during a robbery, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and sale of a controlled substance. Campos was also charged with sexual contact with a child under 11 in January 2003. He was arrested on July 14, 2025, by immigration authorities. His arrest came during a planned enforcement operation in Rochester, New York. An immigration judge had ordered him removed from the US in March 2005. However, Campos remained as the government couldn't obtain travel documents. ICE had shifted him to Camp East Montana Sept. 6, 2025. As per the ICE report, Campos had become disruptive earlier in the day, before he died, and had been placed in segregation as a result. Was Geraldo Lunas Campos murdered? Different accounts rise As per the ICE statement on January 9, Campos was pronounced dead after experiencing ‘medical distress’.

“Earlier that day, Lunas became disruptive while in line for medication and refused to return to his assigned dorm. He was subsequently placed in segregation. While in segregation, staff observed him in distress and contacted on-site medical personnel for assistance. Medical staff responded, initiated lifesaving measures, and requested emergency medical services. Lunas was pronounced deceased by EMS,” the statement reads.