Was Geraldo Lunas Campos murdered? 5 things to know about man who died in ICE detention camp; DHS issues clarification
Geraldo Lunas Campos, from Cuba, died in ICE custody on January 3 at Camp East Montana and a report has suggested that his death might be ruled a homicide.
Geraldo Lunas Campos, a 55-year-old from Cuba, died in ICE custody on January 3 at Camp East Montana. A Washington Post report suggested that the El Paso County’s Office of the Medical Examiner is likely to rule the death a homicide.
The news comes at a time when ICE has come under scrutiny after agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot a mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the country.
Here's what you need to know about Geraldo Lunas Campos.
Geraldo Lunas Campos: 5 things to know
- Geraldo Lunas Campos entered the US in 1996 and since then, he's been charged with and convicted of multiple crimes. These include criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, unlawful possession of a weapon during a robbery, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and sale of a controlled substance.
- Campos was also charged with sexual contact with a child under 11 in January 2003.
- He was arrested on July 14, 2025, by immigration authorities. His arrest came during a planned enforcement operation in Rochester, New York.
- An immigration judge had ordered him removed from the US in March 2005. However, Campos remained as the government couldn't obtain travel documents. ICE had shifted him to Camp East Montana Sept. 6, 2025.
- As per the ICE report, Campos had become disruptive earlier in the day, before he died, and had been placed in segregation as a result.
Was Geraldo Lunas Campos murdered? Different accounts rise
As per the ICE statement on January 9, Campos was pronounced dead after experiencing ‘medical distress’.
“Earlier that day, Lunas became disruptive while in line for medication and refused to return to his assigned dorm. He was subsequently placed in segregation. While in segregation, staff observed him in distress and contacted on-site medical personnel for assistance. Medical staff responded, initiated lifesaving measures, and requested emergency medical services. Lunas was pronounced deceased by EMS,” the statement reads.
The DHS today clarified that Campos had tried to take his life at which time security staff intervened. “Campos violently resisted the security staff and continued to attempt to take his life. During the ensuing struggle, Campos stopped breathing and lost consciousness,” the statement added. It differs from the ICE statement, which makes no mention of a struggle with personnel at the center.
Campos' daughter shared material with the Post where an El Paso County employee says the doctor there was ‘listing the preliminary cause of death as asphyxia due to neck and chest compression.’ As per the publication, this indicates that Campos died as he didn't get enough oxygen due to pressure on his neck and chest. The staffer adds, “our doctor is believing that we’re going to be listing the manner of death as homicide,” the publication reported.
The Cuban national died after a confrontation with the staff at the detention center, and a man claiming to have been detained in the segregation unit on the same day spoke to The Post. He claimed that at least five guards were struggling with Campos after he refused to enter the segregation unit, saying he did not have his medications. As per the man's account to the publication, guards were choking Campos and he said ‘No puedo respirar’, Spanish for ‘I can’t breathe.’
Medical staff had tried to resuscitate him for an hour, before taking his body away.