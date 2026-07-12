Was Lindsey Graham assassinated? Putin aide blames Israel's Mossad amid MAGA's ‘poisoned’ claim; ‘Trump is next…’

The death of South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has opened a Pandora's box of conspiracy theories on social media. Leading the charge is far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who has claimed that Iran or Russia "poisoned" the Senator, who recently visited Ukraine in an official capacity.

A picture taken on July 10 shows U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking to the media after his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (REUTERS)

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The Senator's death came just hours after he had returned from Kyiv. Graham's office said early that he died from a "brief illness" on Saturday night. He was 71. But the sudden nature of his death has sparked theories and doubts in the public mind, especially about a foreign plot to kill the Senator being at work. So much so, FBI Director Kash Patel announced later on Sunday that the agency will investigate the Senator's death.

Even as MAGA claim that the Senator was poisoned by either Russia or Iran, a completely different hypothesis has emerged from the Russian side. According to a top advisor of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, Israel's counterintelligence agency Mossad could be behind the death of the 71-year-old Senator.

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The Senator, notably, was a close ally of the Israel cause throughout his political career. After his death, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu remembered him as a "good friend" and said that he already misses Graham.

Putin Advisor's Big Claim

Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher and writer whom the US media often describes as the "brain" of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, gave his opinion on the death of the South Carolina Senator. Dugin, who had allegedly spoken about Graham's possible assassination on social media before in a now-deleted tweet, claimed that it was orchestrated by Iran to force Trump to renew attacks on Iran.

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"The sudden death of Lindsey Graham can be the black mark sent to Trump," Dugin wrote. "I doubt it were Iranians. Most realistic it was Mossad job in order to push Trump to renew full scale war with Iran. It clearly means “you are the next”. Lindsey Graham was the shadow of Trump, his black self."

Also read: Trump says Lindsey Graham called him hours before his death: 'He was tired because of long trip'

Benjamin Netanyahu Mourns Lindsey Graham

Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement shortly after the death of Lindsey Graham saying that he and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, " grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham."

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Recalling their recent meeting, Netanyahu said, " In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.' Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."