Was Matt Brown dealing with a difficult breakup? All you need to know after his tragic death

Matt Brown's brother Bear Brown revealed that the Alaskan Bush People's star, who died at 43, had recently been dealing with a challenging breakup, as per Page Six. Matt's body was retrieved from a river in Washington state.

Matt Brown's brother Bear revealed that Matt, recently dealing with a breakup, was found dead in the Okanogan River, raising concerns about possible suicide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bear, who had expressed concerns earlier in the week regarding the possibility that Matt had taken his own life, confirmed on Saturday evening that the authorities had identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as that of his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear stated in a TikTok update.

Bear stated that Noah Brown, the youngest of the seven Brown siblings, was the first family member to discover Matt’s body and assist in the recovery efforts.

Bear said his belief that Matt took his own life, emphasising that the coroner still needs to conduct an examination of the body before an official cause of death can be established.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing When Matt Brown introduced fans to woman in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing When Matt Brown introduced fans to woman in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In May 2024, Matt Brown presented a woman to his fans of Alaskan Bush People, noting that she was visiting from Ireland, TVSHOWSACE reported. However, he later introduced another attractive young woman to his followers on the Discovery Channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In May 2024, Matt Brown presented a woman to his fans of Alaskan Bush People, noting that she was visiting from Ireland, TVSHOWSACE reported. However, he later introduced another attractive young woman to his followers on the Discovery Channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When Matt Brown posted several photos of himself alongside a girl, they had been at a Burger King. In his lengthy caption, he mentioned: “I’m so happy I was able to hang out with my friend Jaime yesterday, she moved here to the Okanogan county for the good schools…and this is the first time we got to hang out…because I’ve been on the mountain. A rumor has been going around about us and I want to put it to rest. the rumor is that Jaimie and I where (sic) on the outs with each other. that came about because of a misunderstanding. So… to clarify Jaime and I are not getting married, and we are not on the outs, We are just good friends…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Matt Brown posted several photos of himself alongside a girl, they had been at a Burger King. In his lengthy caption, he mentioned: “I’m so happy I was able to hang out with my friend Jaime yesterday, she moved here to the Okanogan county for the good schools…and this is the first time we got to hang out…because I’ve been on the mountain. A rumor has been going around about us and I want to put it to rest. the rumor is that Jaimie and I where (sic) on the outs with each other. that came about because of a misunderstanding. So… to clarify Jaime and I are not getting married, and we are not on the outs, We are just good friends…” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the comments section, fans of Alaskan Bush People expressed their friendliness towards Jaimie. Below are some of their reflections: “Hi Matt and Jaime… glad to hear she finds WA inviting and welcoming. Love those happy smiles, have a wonderful evening. Thanks for sharing your photos ♥️.”

“Hi Matt and Jaime. I’m glad you are friends. Jaime I hope you are enjoying your life there.❤️❤️”

“That’s so nice Matt and I wish Jaime and her children a wonderful life in their new home 🏡 😊.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON