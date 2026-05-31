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Was Matt Brown dealing with a difficult breakup? All you need to know after his tragic death

Matt Brown dies: Bear Brown disclosed that his brother Matt, 43, recently experienced a difficult breakup before his body was found in the Okanogan River.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 07:23 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Matt Brown's brother Bear Brown revealed that the Alaskan Bush People's star, who died at 43, had recently been dealing with a challenging breakup, as per Page Six. Matt's body was retrieved from a river in Washington state.

Matt Brown's brother Bear revealed that Matt, recently dealing with a breakup, was found dead in the Okanogan River, raising concerns about possible suicide.

Bear, who had expressed concerns earlier in the week regarding the possibility that Matt had taken his own life, confirmed on Saturday evening that the authorities had identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as that of his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear stated in a TikTok update.

Bear stated that Noah Brown, the youngest of the seven Brown siblings, was the first family member to discover Matt’s body and assist in the recovery efforts.

Bear said his belief that Matt took his own life, emphasising that the coroner still needs to conduct an examination of the body before an official cause of death can be established.

In the comments section, fans of Alaskan Bush People expressed their friendliness towards Jaimie. Below are some of their reflections: “Hi Matt and Jaime… glad to hear she finds WA inviting and welcoming. Love those happy smiles, have a wonderful evening. Thanks for sharing your photos ♥️.”

“Hi Matt and Jaime. I’m glad you are friends. Jaime I hope you are enjoying your life there.❤️❤️”

“That’s so nice Matt and I wish Jaime and her children a wonderful life in their new home 🏡 😊.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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