Was Tasia Fortune’s hanging staged? Chilling details out after Black woman found dead in Mississippi

Tasia Fortune, 29, was allegedly murdered during a drug-related conflict, after which her body was hung in a tree behind a vacant residence in Mississippi's capital city during the summer months, according to testimony provided by Jackson police Detective Samuel Dukes on Friday.

Tasia Fortune's murder is under investigation as a drug-related case after her body was found hanging in Mississippi. (AP)

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Detective Dukes further stated that Fortune had engaged in a vigorous struggle with her assailants before her death, and he referenced the medical examiner's assessment in characterizing the hanging as a deliberately contrived scene, as per AP.

Tasia Fortune's hanging was ‘staged’: Police

The detective's account established that Fortune lost her life as a result of a disagreement centered on drugs. He emphasized that she had resisted her attackers with considerable force before being killed. Citing the medical examiner's assessment, he further stated that the hanging was “staged”.

Authorities have refrained from disclosing the precise cause of death or explaining their rationale for suspecting the hanging may have been fabricated.

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Tasia Fortune’s mother speaks out

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{{^usCountry}} Fortune's mother spoke to the BBC and recalled the medical examiner informing her: “We're not treating this as [an] actual hanging.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fortune's mother spoke to the BBC and recalled the medical examiner informing her: “We're not treating this as [an] actual hanging.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to information conveyed to her, her daughter was already dead before being placed in the tree.

Christy Spivey further recounted that law enforcement officials informed her the incident was connected to drugs.

She elaborated on her understanding that her daughter had struggled to survive until the final moment while addressing members of the press outside the Jackson Police Department on Friday.

Tasia Fortune’s kids

"I know she did. I know my daughter," Spivey told BBC, adding that her daughter had left behind four young children, with ages of seven, five, four, and one.

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Wearing a shirt bearing the inscription "Justice for Tasia Fortune", Spivey emphasized that she did not wish to see any innocent people going to jail.

Tasia Fortune death: All we know about arrests in case

Three people have been apprehended in connection with this matter, all of whom are African American. Among them is Jarques Ratliff, 51, who has entered a plea of not guilty and remains in prison without the possibility of bail.

Earnest Lloyd Jr, 25 years old, was taken into custody this week in relation to the case.

A third suspect, Eric Clark, 45, voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement authorities on Friday and has been charged with murder. He is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

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