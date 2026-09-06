Netizens took to social media to ask if shots were fired at AlterFest in Kettering, Ohio. While many attendees claimed that such reports are false, and that no shots were fired, some claimed they did hear gunfire erupt.

Was there a shooting at AlterFest in Kettering, Ohio? Here's what we know (Pexel - representational image)

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“Gun shots at Alter fest?” a Facebook user wrote.

“I don't believe shots were fired. An altercation, and a person allegedly had a firearem. No shots fired,” one user replied.

However, another user claimed, “Shots were fired. My kid was there.”

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One user wrote on Facebook, “I assure you that there were NOT any shots fired at Alter Fest. Like not one. We are here having a good time. Multiple people have texted me making sure we are fine, we are ok and having a good time. But there indeed was a big group of kids running towards a fight that didn't even seem to happen. And they indeed did lay down an age restriction and said kids need to be with parents I appreciate everyone checking in, we are ok and still here sippin wine, talking sh**”.

Was there a shooting at AlterFest?

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{{^usCountry}} While authorities have not released any details about the reported shooting, Obit Gazette reported that police are reportedly responding to a shooting incident associated with AlterFest. The event is being held over Labor Day weekend at Archbishop Alter High School, located at 940 East David Road in Kettering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While authorities have not released any details about the reported shooting, Obit Gazette reported that police are reportedly responding to a shooting incident associated with AlterFest. The event is being held over Labor Day weekend at Archbishop Alter High School, located at 940 East David Road in Kettering. {{/usCountry}}

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AlterFest is an annual community festival that features rides, games, food, live entertainment and other activities. It attracts families, students, alumni and visitors from across the Dayton area.

As of now, information about possible injuries, a suspect or whether anyone has been taken into custody is unclear.

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Historically, safety has been a major focus during AlterFest. Authorities previously said that Kettering police maintain a presence at the festival throughout the event, including during daytime and nighttime activities, per Obit Gazette.

AlterFest was previously linked to a deadly shooting in 2016 when 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers was shot dead after leaving the festival following a dispute involving groups of teenagers. The shooting did not take place on festival grounds, according to police.