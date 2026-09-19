Was there an active shooter in NYC today? What we know as viral videos from Manhattan spark panic

A video has gone viral on social media showing a massive police response at what appears to be midtown Manhattan. The video is spreading alongside claims that there was an active shooter in New York City Friday, September 18, which sparked the police response.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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However, the video appears to be a hoax, with no confirmed large police response or shooting in Manhattan today. The caption on the videos claims that there were purportedly multiple casualties, with NYPD officers injured.

However, it appears that the video is footage from the 2025 mass shooting in Manhattan or from the routine UN General Assembly currently ongoing.

The 2025 shooting happened on July 28 when Shane Devon Tamura, 27, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing four. Much like the caption to the viral videos, Tamura was also wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of open firing last year.

Here's the viral video:

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Video Sparks Panic: 'Is This Real?'

{{^usCountry}} As the video went viral, many, including some New Yorkers, fell victim to it. They panicked about whether it is safe to visit Manhattan today and, more generally to learn about the purported incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video went viral, many, including some New Yorkers, fell victim to it. They panicked about whether it is safe to visit Manhattan today and, more generally to learn about the purported incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“When? Not today in midtown Is this current news or just clickbait??” wrote one.

“Omg. There is so much more crime these days. It's terrifying to the citizens,” added one.

“Remember crime is at its lowest. This never happened,” said another.

“Imagine posting this while the NYPD is actively getting shot at and calling it old news from the replies is insane,” joked one.

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“Not being reported on network news at this time..,” wrote another.

This story is being updated.