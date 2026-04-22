Was 'Unexpected' star Bella Vaughn's mom Falen arrested for assaulting cop? Here's what we know

Multiple social media reports claim that Falen Vaughn, the mother of 'Unexpected' Season 7 star Bella Vaughn, was arrested in Arkansas on Monday night after an incident involving police, according to The Ashley Reality Roundup.

Bella Vaughn (L) and Representational.(Bella Vaughn on Instagram and Unsplash)

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According to The Ashley Reality Roundup, the 39-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly putting her hands on a police officer during an argument outside the home of Hunter Johnson’s father. The report states that she was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.

However, HT.com cannot independently confirm all these claims.

A video shared on TikTok by @MichelleAnnXO, cited by The Ashley Reality Roundup shows Falen sitting in the street as an officer handcuffs her and walks her to a police car. In the clip, her husband Kris Vaughn is seen nearby, while Hunter Johnson and Bella Vaughn are also present. At one point, Falen is heard telling Hunter, “Hunter, it’s OK baby, calm down.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Culture Corner, citing MichaelTalksTv also posted about the incident, describing the group as becoming “disorderly, throwing threats and being aggressive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Culture Corner, citing MichaelTalksTv also posted about the incident, describing the group as becoming “disorderly, throwing threats and being aggressive.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Could breakthrough DNA tech solve mystery disappearance? Expert explains How did it all started and what led to the arrest? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the situation started earlier in the day when Hunter’s biological mother Stacie Riddle, allegedly refused to let him ride with a family friend to his father Casey Johnson’s home after baseball practice. Since Casey and his wife Brettney were unable to pick him up due to work, Stacie reportedly took Hunter with her, even though it was Casey’s parenting time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the situation started earlier in the day when Hunter’s biological mother Stacie Riddle, allegedly refused to let him ride with a family friend to his father Casey Johnson’s home after baseball practice. Since Casey and his wife Brettney were unable to pick him up due to work, Stacie reportedly took Hunter with her, even though it was Casey’s parenting time. {{/usCountry}}

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Casey and Brettney then called the police, who told Stacie to bring Hunter to his father’s home. She agreed, but according to The Ashley, she did not come alone. Falen, her husband Kris, Bella, baby Wes and Stacie’s husband Clay all arrived together which turned the situation into a tense gathering.

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The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that during the dispute, Falen allegedly put her hands on a police officer “multiple times” and was “shoving them” while trying to reach Hunter’s stepmother Brettney. This reportedly led to her arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.

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According to records obtained by The Ashley, Falen later posted bond of $220 for each charge, totaling $440 and was released the same night.

And according to the post by The Culture Corner, It claimed Falen was arrested for “disorderly conduct” and “obstructing governmental operations” after allegedly becoming aggressive at the scene.

Falen is scheduled to appear in court on June 8 for a plea and arraignment hearing, as per The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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