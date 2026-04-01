Joseph Duggar flies back home to Arkansas after release on bond as wife Kendra takes big legal step

In a major update on the molestation charges against the '19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar, the 31-year-old was released on a massive $600,000 bond on Tuesday. Kendra and Joe Duggar. (X/@DuggarSisters)

He is expected to fly back to his home in Arkansas from Florida, along with his lawyer, Albert Sauline, who confirmed the same to Fox 9. Duggar posted bond in the case in Florida: $500,000 for one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12; and $100,000 for one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

The seventh Duggar sibling was arrested in Tontitown, Arkansas, where he lives with his wife and children after the charges surfaced in Florida. He was vacationing in Bay County, Florida, in 2020 when the incident involving the then 9-year-old happened. He has confessed to the charges and apologized to the victim's father over a phone call arranged by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

He was eventually extradited to Florida where he faced the charges against him in his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon at a Bay County court. Judge Tracy Smith oversaw the case and set the bond amount.

Duggar's release and subsequent return to Arkansas came at a time when his wife, Kendra Duggar, made a big decision regarding her lawyer. Kendra faced four counts of child endangerment charges along with Joseph Duggar in Arkansas, which is separate from the molestation case. She was released on a bond of around $1500.

Kendra Duggar Hires Separate Lawyer In a jail cell conversation between Kendra and Joseph Duggar, she revealed to the 31-year-old Duggar child that she has hired a separate attorney to represent her in the child endangerment charges. The conversation was exclusively reported on by People.

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In the call, the duo discusses their legal situation in some detail. It was during this conversation that Kendra Duggar hired lawyer Travis Story to represent her.

Travis Story, notably, represented the eldest Duggar sibling, Josh Duggar, in his 2021 trial and subsequent conviction for child pornography and sexual abuse of children.

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"I've been talking to Travis," Kendra told Joseph in the call, per People. "I've got him as my attorney now. I wasn't sure if you knew that, I've asked him to be my attorney."

Per People, it prompted Joseph Duggar to believe that Travis Story will be representing him, as he quickly asks Kendra: " "I wasn't sure who we settled with, but this guy's good."

She then tells him, "Well, it's not for you, it's only for me." Kendra Duggar then quickly goes on to change the topic and talk about Joseph's life in Florida prison.