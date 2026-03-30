Where is Kendra Duggar? Joseph Duggar's wife goes into hiding with kids after being released from jail

Kendra Duggar has allegedly sought refuge in a highly secluded area with her children after her arrest for child endangerment last Friday. Kendra Duggar, recently arrested for child endangerment, has sought refuge in a private location with her children, as per a new report. (Instagram)

The mother of four disclosed this information during a conversation with her husband, Joseph Duggar — who is presently jailed at the Washington County Correctional Facility — during a phone call to the jail on March 20, just hours after her own release.

“Did you hear that I’m out here with, um, did you hear where I’m at and everything?” Kendra inquired Joseph over the call, as per a recording obtained by People.

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Joseph asks Kendra to not reveal her location Joseph suggested Kendra to refrain from disclosing the location of her residence. Although she initially seemed to oppose this idea, she ultimately chooses not to reveal the location of her hideout.

“They brought me to a good place to stay that’s very private,” she said, as the sounds of children running and playing in the background were audible as Kendra proceeded to talk about Joseph's situation in jail.

It remains uncertain whether the children mentioned in the recording are Kendra and Joseph's four kids.

Kendra inquires Joseph about his well being When she asked Joseph about his well being, he said that he was “trying to keep [his] spirits up” and was “reading the Bible” which according to him “has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations.”

Kendra was taken into custody and faced four second-degree charges of endangering a minor's welfare, along with four second-degree charges of false imprisonment last Friday. Joseph was similarly charged.

The identities of Kendra and Joseph's victims have not been disclosed, but their parents have been prohibited from contacting them due to the arrests, as reported by the Sun.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Joseph — who was apprehended earlier that week for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida — has only reached out to two persons since his arrest on March 18.