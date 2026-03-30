Where is Kendra Duggar? Joseph Duggar's wife goes into hiding with kids after being released from jail
Kendra Duggar has reportedly taken her children to a secluded location after her arrest for child endangerment.
Kendra Duggar has allegedly sought refuge in a highly secluded area with her children after her arrest for child endangerment last Friday.
The mother of four disclosed this information during a conversation with her husband, Joseph Duggar — who is presently jailed at the Washington County Correctional Facility — during a phone call to the jail on March 20, just hours after her own release.
“Did you hear that I’m out here with, um, did you hear where I’m at and everything?” Kendra inquired Joseph over the call, as per a recording obtained by People.
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Joseph asks Kendra to not reveal her location
Joseph suggested Kendra to refrain from disclosing the location of her residence. Although she initially seemed to oppose this idea, she ultimately chooses not to reveal the location of her hideout.
“They brought me to a good place to stay that’s very private,” she said, as the sounds of children running and playing in the background were audible as Kendra proceeded to talk about Joseph's situation in jail.
It remains uncertain whether the children mentioned in the recording are Kendra and Joseph's four kids.
Kendra inquires Joseph about his well being
When she asked Joseph about his well being, he said that he was “trying to keep [his] spirits up” and was “reading the Bible” which according to him “has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations.”
Kendra was taken into custody and faced four second-degree charges of endangering a minor's welfare, along with four second-degree charges of false imprisonment last Friday. Joseph was similarly charged.
The identities of Kendra and Joseph's victims have not been disclosed, but their parents have been prohibited from contacting them due to the arrests, as reported by the Sun.
Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Joseph — who was apprehended earlier that week for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida — has only reached out to two persons since his arrest on March 18.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More