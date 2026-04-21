What is ‘Mamdani curse’ and why some MAGA Mets fans blame NYC Mayor for team's losing streak

The New York Mets’ poor run this season has turned into a political talking point with some people blaming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for the team’s struggles. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hugged Mr. Met on April 9 and the Mets haven't won since. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

The idea started as a joke online after Mamdani was seen hugging the Mets’ mascots, Mr and Mrs Met at Citi Field on April 9. Since then, fans and commentators have linked that moment to the team’s 11-game losing streak.

The "Curse of the Mambino" The idea of a “Mamdani curse” quickly spread, after Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about it. On his show, Hannity showed a clip of Mayor Zohran Mamdani hugging Mr Met and linked it to the Mets’ losing streak.

"And by the way, the New York Mets? They are on an 11-game losing streak, including, oh, right after the mayor met and hugged the team mascot, Mr Met, at Citi Field on April 9, a phenomenon people are calling the 'Mamdani Curse.' It's kind of hard to lose 11 games in a row in baseball, but he pulled it off," Hannity said.

His colleague Emily Compagno laughed and added, “It's not enough that he has to destroy our city, but he has to destroy our sports too.”