Washington DC plane crash: Here's the full list of victims

The ghastly plane crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., has resulted in the recovery of at least 40 bodies, wiping out entire families and claiming the lives of several, including a TikTok skating star, a renowned athlete couple, and all four flight crew members. U.S. Coast Guard, along with other search and rescue teams, operate near debris in a location given as Washington, in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the Potomac River, U.S., in this handout release on January 30, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The American Airlines Flight 5342 lost sixty-six people, including its 60 passengers and 4 crew members.

Among the victims were young figure skaters Spencer Lane, 16, Brielle Beyer, 12, and Jinna Han, 13. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available,” US Figure Skating stated in a statement.

Russian skating legends Evgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56, as well as the mothers of Lane, Beyer, and Han, were also among the deceased.

All crew members aboard the American Airlines flight lost their lives during the accident, together with a crew member just months away from promotion and wedding joy. Embalming personnel have recovered bodies from two out of three servicemen who were aboard the helicopter.

Trump says the crash ‘should have been prevented’

The Fairfax County School District confirmed that three students and six parents, including two staff members, were also among the victims.

“Many on the flight were returning from a figure skating event in Wichita, Kansas,” the district reported. Lane and Han had also been travelling home from this event.

Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly confirmed that at least 40 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage. “We will work to find all the bodies and reunite them with their loved ones,” he said during a Thursday press conference.

Donald Trump doubted the actions of the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers following the crash and posted on Truth Social, “This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

The Pentagon, Department of Defense, and the Army have all launched investigations into the incident.

