WATCH: Mansfield native steps in on Frontier flight, restrains man trying mid-air exit on Chicago-bound plane

A Frontier Airlines flight from Puerto Rico to Chicago was diverted to Miami on Sunday night after a passenger reportedly attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-flight. The incident triggered panic onboard and prompted passengers to step in and restrain him, according to a post by Breaking Aviation News & Videos on X.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Miami International Airport.(Screenshots from video posted by @aviationbrk on X)

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The incident involved Frontier Airlines Flight 3345, which was travelling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the crew reported a passenger disturbance mid-journey.

The X post shared video footage of passengers intervening as the situation escalated, describing how travelers restrained a man who allegedly tried “to open an emergency exit door in an attempt to jump off the plane mid-flight.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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