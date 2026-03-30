What happened to Tamirah Yasmeen Dix? Atlanta woman dies during Puerto Rico trip

A 40-year-old woman from Atlanta in Georgia who is identified as Tamirah Yasmeen Dix has died following an alleged incident at a popular adventure park in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. Atlanta woman dies after alleged incident at Puerto Rico adventure park (Instagram/ @gogptc)

What happened Tamirah, 40, was visiting Toro Verde Adventure Park in Orocovis, Puerto Rico when she was reportedly hit in the face while getting ready for a zip line ride, according to her family’s account to the Criminal Investigations Corps of Vega Baja, according to El Vocero.

Even after the incident, Dix completed the zip line and later met her family. They then went out for lunch but she said she did not want to eat. Soon after, she went to the bathroom and vomited.

As her condition started getting worse, her family decided to return to their hotel in Dorado. While they were traveling on Highway PR-693, her health suddenly declined further. Her family called 911 and an ambulance met them on the way and took her to Orlando Health Doctor Center in Dorado, according to El Vocero.

Doctors tried to save her but they were not successful and she was pronounced dead later that evening.

Her body has been taken to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Rio Piedras where an autopsy will be carried out to find the exact cause of her death.

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What the park is saying? After the incident, Toro Verde Adventure Park shared a statement on Sunday. Emanuel Ortiz, the park’s operations manager said that an initial internal check did not find any injuries, impacts, or problems during Dix’s visit.

"We will not make any further statements as this is an ongoing investigation, but we reiterate that we have strict security protocols and highly trained personnel to handle any eventuality," Ortiz said, as cited by El Vocero.

The park also said it will fully cooperate with authorities and repeated its commitment to keeping visitors safe and being transparent.

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Dix has graduated from Georgia Piedmont Technical College and was named Student of the Year 2025 for her active involvement in the cosmetology program.