‘We hit someone…’: Audio reveals chaotic moment after Frontier pilots hit person in Denver

Chaotic air traffic control audio has captured the exact moment pilots aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 realized their aircraft had struck a person on the runway during takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday night. The Airbus A321, which was bound for Los Angeles, aborted takeoff shortly after the collision happened around 11:19 PM local time on Friday, according to airport officials.

A Frontier Airlines jetliner waits for clearance to take off as high winds strafe Denver International Airport (AP)

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Denver International Airport later confirmed that the unidentified person had jumped a perimeter fence and entered the runway area just minutes before the fatal incident. Authorities said the individual died at the scene and was not believed to be an airport employee. Officials added that the person had not yet been formally identified.

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“DEN can confirm that the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway,” the airport said in a statement.

Shocking audio

An audio from ATC communications revealed the exact moment the person was struck. "Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to ABC News, citing an unidentified official, the person struck by the aircraft was “at least partially consumed by one of the engines.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ABC News, citing an unidentified official, the person struck by the aircraft was “at least partially consumed by one of the engines.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Engine fire forces emergency evacuation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Engine fire forces emergency evacuation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The impact reportedly triggered a brief engine fire, prompting the aircraft to remain grounded while emergency crews responded to the scene. The Denver Fire Department later confirmed the fire was extinguished shortly after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact reportedly triggered a brief engine fire, prompting the aircraft to remain grounded while emergency crews responded to the scene. The Denver Fire Department later confirmed the fire was extinguished shortly after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos circulating online showed passengers evacuating the aircraft using inflatable emergency slides while standing on the runway wrapped in blankets near the aircraft.

Frontier Airlines said the plane was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members at the time of the incident. Airport officials confirmed that 12 passengers reported minor injuries during the evacuation, while five people were transported to local hospitals.

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Federal investigation underway

Sean Duffy said local law enforcement and federal agencies are now investigating the incident.

“Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int'l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway” and was struck by the plane “during takeoff at a high speed,” Duffy wrote on X.

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“No one should EVER trespass on an airport,” he added.

Airport officials stated they inspected the perimeter fencing following the incident and found no apparent structural issues.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and runway 17L at Denver International Airport will remain closed during the investigation.

Frontier Airlines also released a statement following the tragedy.

“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” the airline said. “We are deeply saddened by this event.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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