‘We hit someone…’: Audio reveals chaotic moment after Frontier pilots hit person in Denver
Chaotic air traffic control audio has captured the exact moment pilots aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 had struck a person
Chaotic air traffic control audio has captured the exact moment pilots aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 realized their aircraft had struck a person on the runway during takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday night. The Airbus A321, which was bound for Los Angeles, aborted takeoff shortly after the collision happened around 11:19 PM local time on Friday, according to airport officials.
Denver International Airport later confirmed that the unidentified person had jumped a perimeter fence and entered the runway area just minutes before the fatal incident. Authorities said the individual died at the scene and was not believed to be an airport employee. Officials added that the person had not yet been formally identified.
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“DEN can confirm that the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway,” the airport said in a statement.
Shocking audio
An audio from ATC communications revealed the exact moment the person was struck. "Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot said.
According to ABC News, citing an unidentified official, the person struck by the aircraft was “at least partially consumed by one of the engines.”{{/usCountry}}
According to ABC News, citing an unidentified official, the person struck by the aircraft was “at least partially consumed by one of the engines.”{{/usCountry}}
Engine fire forces emergency evacuation{{/usCountry}}
Engine fire forces emergency evacuation{{/usCountry}}
The impact reportedly triggered a brief engine fire, prompting the aircraft to remain grounded while emergency crews responded to the scene. The Denver Fire Department later confirmed the fire was extinguished shortly after the incident.{{/usCountry}}
The impact reportedly triggered a brief engine fire, prompting the aircraft to remain grounded while emergency crews responded to the scene. The Denver Fire Department later confirmed the fire was extinguished shortly after the incident.{{/usCountry}}
Photos circulating online showed passengers evacuating the aircraft using inflatable emergency slides while standing on the runway wrapped in blankets near the aircraft.
Frontier Airlines said the plane was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members at the time of the incident. Airport officials confirmed that 12 passengers reported minor injuries during the evacuation, while five people were transported to local hospitals.
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Federal investigation underway
Sean Duffy said local law enforcement and federal agencies are now investigating the incident.
“Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int'l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway” and was struck by the plane “during takeoff at a high speed,” Duffy wrote on X.
“No one should EVER trespass on an airport,” he added.
Airport officials stated they inspected the perimeter fencing following the incident and found no apparent structural issues.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and runway 17L at Denver International Airport will remain closed during the investigation.
Frontier Airlines also released a statement following the tragedy.
“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” the airline said. “We are deeply saddened by this event.”