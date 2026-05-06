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Wendy Clemente: 5 things on Spokane, WA woman arrested for chasing kid on bike with car, trying to break into home

Wendy Clemente, from Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after she chased a kid on a dirt bike with her car, and tried to break into a stranger's home. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Wendy Clemente, a woman from Spokane, Washington has been accused of trying to run over a kid driving a dirt bike, with her car, and later trying to break into someone else's home. She's been accused of drunkenly driving on the sidewalk and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police arrested a Spokane woman, Wendy Clemente, for trying to run over a kid on a dirt bike. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Spokane County Sheriff's office released a statement after her arrest. “Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a reckless driver who reportedly attempted to hit a juvenile on a dirt bike and later tried to enter the home of a separate victim. Deputies contacted the driver, who was believed to be impaired. She was arrested and booked into jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. Thankfully, no one was injured during this extremely dangerous incident,” they said of the case.

“On April 28, 2026, at approximately 6:05 pm, Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a reckless and aggressive driver in the 7500 block of S. Fruitvale Road. During the incident, the suspect drove up on the sidewalk and attempted to hit a juvenile riding a bike. The driver chased the juvenile on the sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the area. Thankfully, the juvenile was not hit or injured,” the statement from the sheriff's office further detailed of the incident. The attempt to break into the house was in 10700 block of W. Melville Road, about a mile away.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Wendy Clemente: 5 things on Spokane, WA woman arrested for chasing kid on bike with car, trying to break into home
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