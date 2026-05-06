Wendy Clemente: 5 things on Spokane, WA woman arrested for chasing kid on bike with car, trying to break into home

Wendy Clemente, a woman from Spokane, Washington has been accused of trying to run over a kid driving a dirt bike, with her car, and later trying to break into someone else's home. She's been accused of drunkenly driving on the sidewalk and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police arrested a Spokane woman, Wendy Clemente, for trying to run over a kid on a dirt bike. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Spokane County Sheriff's office released a statement after her arrest. “Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a reckless driver who reportedly attempted to hit a juvenile on a dirt bike and later tried to enter the home of a separate victim. Deputies contacted the driver, who was believed to be impaired. She was arrested and booked into jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. Thankfully, no one was injured during this extremely dangerous incident,” they said of the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Wendy Clemente. Wendy Clemente: 5 things to know Clemente is 56 years old, and drives a silver sedan. The vehicle was identified as a Ford Focus when Clemente was trying to break into the stranger's home. When Clemente was asked about the incident, she said she took her dog for a ride and was looking for other dogs her pet could socialize with. Clemente added that when she saw the victims' dogs in a fenced yard, she'd stopped. However, Clemente denied entering or trying to enter the person's residence. Clemente initially denied being under the influence of alcohol or any other drugs, though authorities believed her to be impaired. She later changed her story and said she'd had alcohol. Deputies had told Clemente that she was under arrest for DUI. However, Clemente did not go quietly, resisting and even trying to kick a Deputy when they sought to put her in the back of the police car. Eventually, Clemente was restrained and put in the patrol vehicle. She was booked in Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree (attempted), DUI, and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree. Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner N. Swennumson ordered that Clemente be released on her own recognizance, the next day, and she got out without posting bond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Wendy Clemente. Wendy Clemente: 5 things to know Clemente is 56 years old, and drives a silver sedan. The vehicle was identified as a Ford Focus when Clemente was trying to break into the stranger's home. When Clemente was asked about the incident, she said she took her dog for a ride and was looking for other dogs her pet could socialize with. Clemente added that when she saw the victims' dogs in a fenced yard, she'd stopped. However, Clemente denied entering or trying to enter the person's residence. Clemente initially denied being under the influence of alcohol or any other drugs, though authorities believed her to be impaired. She later changed her story and said she'd had alcohol. Deputies had told Clemente that she was under arrest for DUI. However, Clemente did not go quietly, resisting and even trying to kick a Deputy when they sought to put her in the back of the police car. Eventually, Clemente was restrained and put in the patrol vehicle. She was booked in Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree (attempted), DUI, and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree. Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner N. Swennumson ordered that Clemente be released on her own recognizance, the next day, and she got out without posting bond. {{/usCountry}}

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“On April 28, 2026, at approximately 6:05 pm, Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a reckless and aggressive driver in the 7500 block of S. Fruitvale Road. During the incident, the suspect drove up on the sidewalk and attempted to hit a juvenile riding a bike. The driver chased the juvenile on the sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the area. Thankfully, the juvenile was not hit or injured,” the statement from the sheriff's office further detailed of the incident. The attempt to break into the house was in 10700 block of W. Melville Road, about a mile away.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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