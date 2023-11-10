West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announces decision not to seek reelection in 2024, Making way for Republican gains

On Thursday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced his decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2024, a move widely seen as likely to result in Republicans gaining a seat in the deeply conservative state of West Virginia.

In a statement, the 76-year-old senator, who has held his seat since 2010, revealed, “After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia."

Manchin's decision comes after being considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat heading into the 2024 elections. He was facing a challenging electoral landscape, particularly with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) emerging as a formidable contender for the upcoming race.

Governor Justice expressed his respect for Manchin, despite policy differences, stating, “Senator Joe Manchin and I have not always agreed on policy and politics, but we’re both lifelong West Virginians who love this state beyond belief, and I respect and thank him for his many years of public service.”

Democrats had viewed Manchin as their best chance of winning in the traditionally Republican state, and his departure almost certainly puts the Senate seat into GOP hands.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump won West Virginia by a significant margin of 39 percentage points. However, Manchin secured his 2018 reelection by over 3 percentage points against West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R).

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) expressed satisfaction with Manchin’s decision, endorsing Governor Justice over Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), the conservative favorite.

“We like our odds in West Virginia,” declared Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the NRSC chair.

Despite the setback, the Senate Democratic campaign arm insisted they still have multiple pathways to protect and strengthen their Senate majority.

According to David Bergstein, a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman, seats occupied by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are in play.

With West Virginia appearing favorable for Republicans, attention is shifting to other key Senate races in states like Montana and Ohio, where strong Democratic incumbents, Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown, face challenges in red terrain.

Manchin's decision to retire leaves a significant void in the Senate's center. Widely recognized as the most moderate member of the Senate Democratic caucus, questions persist about whether he might leave the party, especially after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) did so late last year.

Reflecting on the need for bipartisanship, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) remarked, “I think we need more Democrats like him,” emphasizing the importance of working across party lines.

The focus now turns to Manchin's future plans. Notably, he has not dismissed the possibility of a No Labels independent presidential bid, adding a layer of intrigue to the post-Senate chapter of his political career.

In his statement, Manchin criticized the extreme polarization in Washington, expressing a desire to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. He stressed the importance of shared values in overcoming challenges, saying, “We need to take back America and not let this divisive hatred further pull us apart.”

