West Wilson grandmother murder: 5 things about Dakota Sweeney, Summer House star's cousin, arrested for crime

Summer House star West Wilson's cousin Dakota Sweeney, has been arrested and charged with the murder of their grandmother Gayle R. Wilson, as per reports. The news of Gayle's death was shared by authorities in Missouri.

West Wilson's cousin, Dakota Sweeney, has been arrested and charged for the murder of their grandmother, Gayle Wilson.(X/@PopCrave)

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TMZ identified Sweeney as West's cousin. Sweeney was arrested on April 22, the night before Summer House reunion was filmed by West. West's father, Bruce, and Sweeney's mother, Kelly, are reportedly both stepchildren of Gayle. Here's all you need to know about Dakota Sweeney.

Dakota Sweeney: 5 things about West Wilson's cousin

Sweeney is 28 and hails from Carrollton, Missouri. West's cousin faces Murder - 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges, as per the official notification. Sweeney is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on a no-bond warrant. As per the TMZ report, Sweeney was quietly sitting in the same room as Gayle for about 30 minutes before shooting her with a handgun. The report noted that the two had argued earlier in the evening over Sweeney not assisting with house chores. When Sweeney was taken into custody, cops found a holster on him, as per reports. Sweeney was arrested without incident from the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} “On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Carroll County law enforcement officials were dispatched to a shooting which had occurred in the 100 block of West 14th Street in Carrollton, MO. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the address and located a female deceased in the residence. A witness on scene identified a male suspect, who was also still on scene. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident,” the notification from authorities read. West Wilson grandparents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Carroll County law enforcement officials were dispatched to a shooting which had occurred in the 100 block of West 14th Street in Carrollton, MO. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the address and located a female deceased in the residence. A witness on scene identified a male suspect, who was also still on scene. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident,” the notification from authorities read. West Wilson grandparents {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} West Wilson's grandparents include Gayle, who was murdered, and Roger, her husband of 50 years. Gayle was born on August 3, 1950, in Carroll County, Missouri, as per her obituary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Wilson's grandparents include Gayle, who was murdered, and Roger, her husband of 50 years. Gayle was born on August 3, 1950, in Carroll County, Missouri, as per her obituary. {{/usCountry}}

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“Wilson was active in the arts. She quilted weekly with friends from her church and was skilled in sewing, embroidery, and stained glass. Some of her stained glass work was displayed in a casino in Nevada. She also pursued photography and created drawings in charcoal and pencil. During high school, she restored the engine of a Volkswagen Bug. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. Wilson also traveled extensively and completed visits to all 50 states,” the obituary also read.

Apart from her husband, Roger, Gayle is survived by Kelly Sweeney and husband Brian of Carrollton, Leanne Vanderbur and husband Patrick of Columbia, and Cheryl Wilson of Sturgeon; son Bruce Wilson and wife Elizabeth of Columbia; brother Glendale Chapman and wife Brenda of Rogersville; and sister Carol Reed and Gary Hensley of Nixa. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Dakota Sweeney, Cierra Deshazo and husband Garrett, Owen Sweeney, Evan Vanderbur, Olivia Vanderbur, West Wilson, and Henry Wilson; one great-grandchild, Oakley; and several nieces and nephews, as per the obituary.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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