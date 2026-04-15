Who is Luke Gulbranson? Summer House star enters Minnesota Congress race against Pete Stauber

Reality TV personality Luke Gulbranson has entered the political arena announcing his run as a Democrat against Republican Congressman Pete Stauber in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. Luke Gulbranson enters politics: Reality star takes on Pete Stauber (Instagram/ @lukegulbranson)

The Iron Range native revealed his campaign through a video, highlighting his working-class background and concerns about the current political climate.

His entry comes just weeks before the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party’s endorsement conventions which makes the race more competitive.

Who is Luke Gulbranson? Gulbranson is best known for appearing on reality TV shows like Summer House and Selling the OC. Originally from Eveleth in Minnesota, he has strong roots in the Iron Range - where his family still lives. Alongside his television career, he has worked in acting, modeling and luxury real estate and splits his time between Eveleth, Los Angeles and New York. He also returned home during the pandemic to build a house in the woods and owns a maple syrup company set to launch in Target stores, according to Star Tribune.

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Luke Gulbranson's background and why he is entering politics Gulbranson has spoken about growing up with financial struggles, saying his family relied on assistance programs.

“I know what it's like to get the power turned off a few times; to need food assistance or go hungry; to need Medicaid, or I couldn't see a doctor,” he said. “But I had hockey. I had the woods. I had people here on the Iron Range who taught me how to keep going," he said in a campaign video.

“I’m relatable to the people in northern Minnesota. I’m a small-town kid. I know the hardships, I know what they’re going through," he said in an interview as per Star Tribune.

Explaining his decision to run, Gulbranson pointed to the political environment in Washington.

“I wake up every morning, and there's this dangerous rhetoric and this madness coming out of DC, and I can't stand it,” he said. “I see what's happening to our country and I care way too much to look away.” He also described it as “real drama with real consequences," he added in his campaign video.

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