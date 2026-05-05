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Westport MA fire: Massive blaze visible from Fall River and New Bedford Harbor
Thick smoke can reportedly be seen for miles, with sightings from areas including Fall River and New Bedford Harbor.
Updated on: May 05, 2026 02:04 am IST
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A large fire is reportedly burning at Mid City Scrap Metal, located at 548 State Road in Westport, Massachusetts.
According to local fire spotters and scanner traffic, the blaze appears to be a significant outdoor fire involving scrap materials.
Thick smoke can reportedly be seen for miles, with sightings from areas including Fall River and New Bedford Harbor.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage beyond the outdoor scrap piles.
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