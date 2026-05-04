Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Video of massive 3-alarm blaze surfaces in NYC, response underway

A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on Broadway — the venue for the popular production "The Book of Mormon" — on Monday morning, reported the FDNY. Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire prompts large FDNY response; containment efforts ongoing with no injuries. (X@DylanFedericoWX ) Over 60 units from the FDNY and close to 200 first responders arrived at the historic location on West 49th Street at approximately 10 a.m. to combat the three-alarm fire in Midtown, according to a spokesperson for the fire department. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and efforts to contain the fire were still in progress. Also Read: Manhattan building fire update: Three dead, over a dozen injured in ‘serious’ Inwood blaze

Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video surfaces, cause still unknown Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video recordings captured from the street depicted firefighters using tower ladders to reach the roof as smoke persisted in billowing from the building. Firefighting crews endeavored to control the fire from above while navigating the difficulties of working within a six-story, 125-by-100-foot edifice that boasts over a century of history on Broadway. As of the time initial reports were disseminated, the cause of the roof fire had not been officially verified, and authorities had not promptly disclosed details regarding the level of structural damage.