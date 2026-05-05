Lochloosa West Fire near Gainesville, Florida: Map, evacuation updates as blaze closes County Road 325 in Alachua County

The Lochloosa West Fire is burning in southeastern Alachua County, Florida, near the Lochloosa and Hawthorne areas, south of Gainesville, Florida. Lochloosa West Fire is burning near Gainesville, Florida. (Unsplash)

The fire began on May 4 near South County Road 325 and Southeast County Road 346 and has grown to more than 100 acres, with long-range spotting reported.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say County Road 325 is closed between County Road 346 and Southeast 152nd Lane due to the fire.

Residents within a three-mile radius have been advised of the situation. However, no structures are currently threatened. There are no evacuation orders in place at this time.