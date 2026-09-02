Westwood Hills Elementary School evacuated: Cops respond amid ‘active shooter’ report in Waynesboro - What we know

A shooting incident was reported at an elementary school in Virginia on Wednesday morning.

Virginia's Westwood Hills Elementary School faced an active shooter incident on Wednesday morning, prompting law enforcement response. (Unsplash)

Law enforcement officials responded to alerts regarding an active shooter at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro shortly after 10 a.m, as per NY Post.

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As of now, there have been no updates regarding potential casualties, and a reunification process for students and their families is taking place at the nearby Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The ATF Washington confirmed to NY Post that it is addressing a reported shooting incident at the educational institution.

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Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says ‘situation is contained and secure’

{{^usCountry}} The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that the situation is contained and secure as of 10:23 a.m. ET, as per Eyewitness News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that the situation is contained and secure as of 10:23 a.m. ET, as per Eyewitness News. {{/usCountry}}

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Sheriff Donald Smith of Augusta County stated that both students and staff have been safely evacuated. He also advised parents against going to the school, as law enforcement needs to maintain clear access for buses and emergency vehicles.

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Officials from Augusta County Public Schools said that other schools within the district were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to WHSV, the school district confirmed that the sheriff initiated the lockdown as a precautionary measure in response to reports of an emergency in Waynesboro.

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“The children are safe and are being evacuated from the school. Please wait for notification and instruction from Waynesboro Public Schools. Please DO NOT respond to the school we need access for the buses and emergency vehicles,” the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.

No additional details have been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Augusta Health in Fishersville reacts

Augusta Health in Fishersville has confirmed that the incident was a shooting, as stated in a release.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the shooting in our community," the release from the hospital said. “As your community hospital, we remain committed to caring for and supporting our neighbors in their time of need.”

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Meanwhile, Governor Abigail Spanberger stated in a post on X that she is “monitoring the emergency at Westwood Hills Elementary School this morning.”

"My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.

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“Augusta County and Waynesboro law enforcement and schools are continuing to provide updated guidance to community members.”