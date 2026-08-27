Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected NYC shooter wanted in 2 murders as manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for a suspected killer after he allegedly shot two people dead days apart in New York City. The first incident took place at a restaurant in Brooklyn where a worker was killed and the other at a bodega in the Bronx where a customer was shot dead. Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected shooter wanted in 2 murders in NYC as manhunt underway (@NewYorkFBI/X)

Police are looking for Jesus Acosta, 31, in connection to both crimes.

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The FBI shared on X, “WANTED: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and apprehension of Jesus Acosta. Acosta is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on 8/23 in Brooklyn and a robbery on 8/25 in the Bronx. Submit tips to tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).”

Who is Jesus Acosta? 5 things to know Here are five things to know about Jesus Acosta: