White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting: ‘Staged Trump assassination' claims viral; alleged suspect photo

As shots were fired at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC while Donald Trump was in attendance for the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday, social media started buzzing with claims that it was a "staged" attempt to assassinate Trump.

US President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday(Bloomberg)

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Even as the alleged photo of the suspect emerged on social media, with some reports claiming that the suspect was known as Cole Tomas Allen, the claims about it being staged continued.

Karol Markowicz, a NYP columnist, wrote on X: "The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody." However, as of now officials have not released an update.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's an alleged photo of the suspect that is doing the rounds on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's an alleged photo of the suspect that is doing the rounds on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Staged Claims Go Viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staged Claims Go Viral {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, there were hundreds of posts on social media where users speculated that the incident at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday was staged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, there were hundreds of posts on social media where users speculated that the incident at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday was staged. {{/usCountry}}

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“If this wasn’t staged, the Secret Service should all be fired. They truly suck at keeping shooters away from Trump,” one user wrote.

“The script is predictable: incendiary Truth Social posts followed by a 'Leftist' incident that feels staged from the jump. It’s pure WWE tactics,” one user joked.

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“Another staged active shooter incident… change my mind,” said another.

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“His approval ratings are so bad that he staged another assassination attempt to get out of the White House correspondents’ dinner,” said one.

“I've seen this scenario before. Definitely staged to gain the public's sympathy like the previous one. Hahahahahaha. What a fucking joke. 😂,” wrote another.

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Meanwhile, the Secret Service has taken control of the building and Trump announced that the dinner will be held at a later date.

Also read: Karoline Leavitt's ‘shots will be fired’ remark ahead of White House dinner shooting surfaces

Trump Reacts To Shooting

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Trump made two back-to-back Truth Social posts after the shooting. In the first one, he wrote: Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.

In a follow-up post, he added: “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.

“I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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