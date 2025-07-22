What are the charges against Ca$h Out? What to know as rapper is sentenced to life in prison

Rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John‑Michael Hakeem Gibson, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years after being convicted on multiple charges, WSB-TV Atlanta reported. On July 18, Gibson was found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for leading a prostitution enterprise, two counts of trafficking a person, pimping, pandering, keeping a place of prostitution, battery, possession of a firearm during a felony, and other offenses. Ca$h Out, 34, born in Columbus was found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.((Instagram/@1cashout))

He was acquitted of felony aggravated assault, according to his defense attorney Careton R. Matthews, according to USA Today report.

Also Read: Rapper Ca$h Out gets life sentence; mother and cousin also convicted in RICO case

John Gibson's mother and friend convicted

Gibson's mother, Linda Smith, and his friend, Tyrone Taylor, were also convicted. Prosecutors told the 12-person jury that they ran a business and forced victims into prostitution.

During the trial, Matthews said the prosecution failed to prove its case and called some charges “overblown.” He added that accusers “voluntarily reconnected with Gibson and contradicted themselves repeatedly.”

Before sentencing, the judge said the evidence showed “the very worst of human behavior toward other human beings.” The judge stated that the verdict demonstrated prosecutors “proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the diabolical conduct of the defendants occurred,” and the sentence reflected that.

Matthews said Monday, “We do respect the court’s process and jury’s decision, however we’re disappointed with the verdict and the sentence. He maintains his innocence on many of these charges and may file an appeal or a motion for a new trial.”

Ca$h Out, 34, was born in Columbus, Georgia. He signed with Epic Records and released his 2011 single "Cashin' Out," which reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. In August 2014, Gibson released the album "Let’s Get It," which included the hit single "She Twerkin."