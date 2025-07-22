Rapper Ca$h Out gets life sentence; mother and cousin also convicted in RICO case

Rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John‑Michael Hakeem Gibson, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years following his conviction on multiple serious charges, reports WSB-TV Atlanta. The sentences will be concurrent. With the case centered on a long-running sex trafficking operation, a Fulton County jury found the artist guilty of rape and racketeering under Georgia’s RICO Act. Not only him, his mother, Linda Smith, and cousin, Tyrone Taylor, were also convicted on RICO charges tied to the same operation. The almost two-month-long trial of rapper Ca$h Out revolved around disturbing allegations of sex trafficking and coercion.(Instagram/@1cashout)

Also read: Nicki Minaj vs. everybody? Here's why the rapper is crashing out on X

Ca$h Out jailed: What was the trial about?

The almost two-month-long trial of rapper Ca$h Out revolved around disturbing allegations of sex trafficking and coercion. Prosecutors argued that Gibson, alongside his mother and cousin, used intimidation and manipulation to force women into sex work for profit, Variety reported. Key evidence presented included damning text messages pulled from eight different phones.

Charges were brought against Ca$h Out in 2023. The case painted the rapper as someone who exploited his fame to further a “seven-year reign of terror.” His lawyers claimed the women were pressured into testifying, but the jury did not agree. In the end, it was a major downfall for the once-famous rapper.

“This has been going on for seven years. This ain’t just straight pimping, this is trafficking," said Fulton County prosecutor Earnell Winfrey highlighting the severity of the case during the trial.

Also read: Alan Walker wants to work with Indian rapper Hanumankind; gives a shoutout to Badshah, KING

About Ca$h Out

After being acquitted of a gun charge in 2009 in Clayton County, Georgia, John-Michael Hakeem Gibson felt he had been given a second chance, and turned his focus to music. Later, he broke through in the early 2010s with "Cashin’ Out", which topped Billboard’s Rap Airplay chart in 2012 and later went platinum. In 2014, he dropped “She Twerkin,” the lead single from his only studio album, Let’s Get It.

FAQs

Who is Ca$h Out?

Ca$h Out is the stage name of John‑Michael Hakeem Gibson, an Atlanta rapper.

What are Ca$h Out’s most famous songs?

His most notable tracks are “Cashin’ Out” and “She Twerkin”.

What legal troubles did Ca$h Out face?

In June 2023, he was indicted in Georgia on charges including rape, sex trafficking, and RICO violations.

Why was Ca$h Out convicted?

A Fulton County jury found him guilty of rape, and running a sex‑trafficking enterprise under RICO.

How long is Ca$h Out’s prison sentence?

He received a life sentence for the rape conviction, plus 70 more years for racketeering and related charges.

Who else was convicted in the same case?

His mother, Linda Smith, and cousin, Tyrone Taylor, were also found guilty on RICO charges.