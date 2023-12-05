close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four Punjab-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

Four Punjab-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

ByPress Trust of India, Ottawa
Dec 05, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Police has sought public assistance in locating Aftaab Gill, 22, Harmandeep Singh, 22, Jatinder Singh, 25, and Satnam Singh, 30, in connection to the aggravated assault. Their photos were also released by the police on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter.

Canadian authorities have launched a search for four Punjab-origin men in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton city in Ontario province in September.

Police has sought public assistance in locating Aftaab Gill, 22, Harmandeep Singh, 22, Jatinder Singh, 25, and Satnam Singh, 30, in connection to the aggravated assault. Their photos were also released by the police on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter.

The attackers fled the area before the police arrived, while the victim suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men to contact investigators, according to the release.

