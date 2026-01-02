What changes to US health policy are coming in 2026?

A wave of health policy decisions finalized in 2025 is set to reshape the US health care system in 2026, with implications for insurance premiums, Medicaid access and how future doctors pay for medical school. Many of the measures stem from budget legislation passed last year, with provisions beginning to take effect as new enrollment periods, tax filings and funding rules kick in. States that have not yet expanded Medicaid now face a narrowing window to access additional federal funding.(File Photo/ Representational)

Health care is also reemerging as a central political issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with both parties increasingly framing coverage and costs as core campaign concerns.

Here are some of the most significant changes to watch.

1. ACA subsidies expire, premiums set to rise

One of the most immediate shifts involves the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. The expanded premium tax credits, which lowered monthly insurance costs for a broad range of income groups, expired at the end of December after Congress declined to extend them.

According to US News and World Report, the credits were a key driver of record enrollment on the ACA marketplace. Without them, policy analysts warn that millions of Americans could face sharply higher premiums or be forced to drop coverage altogether.

Independent research groups have projected declines in both subsidized enrollment and overall insurance coverage beginning in 2026.

2. Medicaid expansion incentives wind down

States that have not yet expanded Medicaid now face a narrowing window to access additional federal funding. Temporary incentives introduced under the American Rescue Plan encouraged several states to broaden coverage between 2021 and 2023.

Under provisions in the budget legislation passed in 2025, those enhanced incentives largely expire unless states had fully expanded their Medicaid programs by January 1 to qualify for the additional funding.

States that already expanded Medicaid will retain their existing federal matching rates, but late adopters will no longer be eligible for the temporary boost.

3. New repayment rules for marketplace enrollees

Changes to how ACA premium tax credits are reconciled could result in unexpected tax bills for some consumers. Previously, repayment amounts were capped for lower- and middle-income enrollees who underestimated their annual earnings.

Beginning with upcoming tax filings under the new rules taking effect in 2026, those repayment caps are removed. Enrollees may now be required to repay the full amount of any excess subsidy received.

Additional adjustments also eliminate certain income-based special enrollment periods and restrict access to tax credits outside standard enrollment windows.

4. Subsidy eligibility narrows for noncitizens

Eligibility for ACA subsidies is also changing for people who are not US citizens. Beginning January 1, premium tax credits will be limited to specific immigration categories, including green-card holders and certain humanitarian and regional migrant groups.

The updated rules remove eligibility for groups such as refugees and asylum-seekers and close a long-standing provision that allowed some low-income noncitizens to receive subsidies when Medicaid coverage was unavailable.

5. Federal loan caps hit medical students

Another major change affects future physicians. Starting July 1, new caps will limit how much medical and professional students can borrow through federal loan programs.

Annual and lifetime borrowing limits will apply to unsubsidized loans, and new borrowers will have fewer repayment options. Medical education advocates have warned the changes could influence specialty choices and push more students toward private loans.

6. Health policy reenters midterm debate

After years of relative quiet, health care has reemerged as a defining policy battleground. While Medicaid funding cuts were initially framed as budgetary measures, Democrats have increasingly emphasized coverage losses and rising consumer costs as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, according to STAT News.