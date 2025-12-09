What to know about the Senate vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies

A group of Senate Democrats has scheduled a vote this Thursday on a proposal to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium subsidies for three more years. US Senate to vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies(AP)

Where things stand?

The vote follows earlier budget negotiations that permitted the subsidies, which were first increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, to expire at the end of 2025.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), it is projected that for 2026, marketplace premiums are projected to rise by about 26% on average across the U.S.

But even with unanimous Democratic support, the proposed extension still has a long way to go. A Senate filibuster requires 60 votes to pass, which means that at least 13 Republican senators must defect. GOP leaders have so far demonstrated strong opposition, characterizing the Democrats' plan as "unrealistic" and predicting that it won't have enough support to pass.

Republicans push alternatives, Democrats warn of premium shock

Republicans in the Senate have responded with opposing ideas.

Notably, Bill Cassidy, the chair of the Senate health committee, is pushing for direct deposits in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for enrollees instead of premium tax credits. He believes this idea could win over more GOP and swing voters.

However, Democrats and many healthcare policy experts caution that such plans run the risk of undermining the stability and affordability of marketplace plans. This is particularly for Americans with low and middle incomes, even though they may be more politically acceptable to Republicans.

Senate leaders claim that a bipartisan agreement is currently unattainable. Senate Majority Leader John Thune recently acknowledged, "I don't think we have a clear path forward at this point."

Consequences for beneficiaries

According to NPR, roughly 24 million Americans obtain health coverage through ACA marketplace plans.

Many of these people may experience a significant increase in their monthly premiums if the subsidies expire without renewal. According to NPR, one enrollee's monthly premium might go from $300 (with subsidy) to $1,250, a difference of almost $1,000.

A policy analysis by Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) warns that the expiration of enhanced subsidies could push 1.5 million more Americans into being uninsured in 2026 compared to if subsidies are extended. According to a joint report by The Commonwealth Fund and other researchers, as many as 4.8 million people could lose their ACA marketplace coverage if the enhanced premium tax credits expire.

On the ground, individuals covered under ACA marketplace plans are already reporting that premium hikes (without subsidies) make coverage unaffordable.