Commonwealth Games returns to India in 2030 -- this time in Ahmedabad

Commonwealth Sport President Donald Ruparek along with IOA President PT Usha (C) in Glasgow. (IOA) India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking its first major sporting event since 2010, as part of its Olympic ambitions. New Delhi: India on Wednesday earned the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, bagging its first multi-disciplinary mega sporting event since 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The Commonwealth Sport general assembly comprising delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved the hosting of 2030 Games in Ahmedabad in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday. The 2030 CWG will demonstrate the country’s ambition and commitment to host the 2036 Olympics, for which India has bid with Ahmedabad as host city.

The dates of the Games are yet to be finalised, but Ahmedabad has shown interest in organising it during the festive month of October.

The 2030 Games in Ahmedabad will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Ahmedabad 2030 has been projected as ‘The Games for the Next Century’, ensuring the Games remain relevant, impactful, and viable for the next century.

“Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map,” Prime Minister Narendra posted on X. “With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!”, he tweeted.

The hosting of the Commonwealth Games has gone through tough times in recent years. Glasgow came to the rescue to host the 2026 edition after Victoria pulled out as hosts citing cost escalation in organizing the Games. A curtailed sports programme will be organised in Glasgow next year, but the Games will be back in its full glory in Ahmedabad. The 2030 CWG will provide the lifeline to the Games and a full-fledged sports programme along with integration of para-sport has been planned. CS confirmed that 15–17 sports will feature at Ahmedabad, including India’s top medal-winning disciplines. India’s bid reflects its commitment to deliver a Games that is “sustainable, inclusive and aligned with the CWG reset principles.

“India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style,” said Commonwealth Sport in a statement.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a “momentous occasion” for India. “We have made rapid strides in sports over the past decade and this day marks a major milestone in India’s quest for becoming a sporting powerhouse,” he said here. “It will further boost our bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games,” Mandaviya said.

In Glasgow, the Indian delegation was represented by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Joint sports secretary Kunal. Ashwini Kumar, principal secretary, sports, youth and culture activities department, Gujarat.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress,” said IOA president Usha.

Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria, were two cities in contention to host the 2030 edition of the Games. Following a robust evaluation process, the CS Executive Board proposed Ahmedabad’s name for a final approval last month. It said Nigeria will be considered for a future edition in 2034.

President of Commonwealth Sport, Donald Ruparek said India brings “scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance.”

Lessons from Delhi CWG

The Commonwealth Games in Delhi hogged limelight for controversies as well. When asked about how the organising of the Games will be smooth this time, Gujarat’s top official Ashwini Kumar pointed out that ‘strong fundamentals’ are being laid for the purpose.

“2010 Games were one of the best Games that were hosted, but there were some challenges. This time we are well prepared. The organising committee is going to be established within a month or so. Our fundamentals are very strong,” said Kumar in a press conference in Glasgow.

“There is a solid team behind the project. The funding has been secured, the budget has been meticulously worked out and we are very confident that we will deliver a Games which you would remember in years to come.”

The collaborative approach of Commonwealth Sport means that the Games are being co-created with the host nation “So in consultation with Commonwealth Sports we are trying to make it a sustainable game financially and otherwise also.

He said though Ahmedabad is capable of hosting the Games with existing venues, the city has ambitions to become the sports capital of the country.

“Being a growing city surrounded by a lot of industries, be it semi-con industries, manufacturing process industries, the city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are two twin cities. The population is about 10 million. So we have an aspiration to be the sports capital of the country at least,” said Kumar.