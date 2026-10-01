What did Christa Pike do to Colleen Slemmer? Inside the 1995 murder case and death sentence

Christa Pike murdered her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995. Pike was 18 at the time of the crime, while Slemmer was 19. Pike and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, were convicted of killing Slemmer in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Christa Pike was convicted of murdering her classmate Colleen Slemmer in Tennessee in 1995. (X/@SarcasmStardust)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pike and Shipp killed Slemmer through a fatal stabbing and beating. The two were classmates at a job training facility in Knoxville. Both were convicted for their roles in Slemmer’s death, according to Al Jazeera.

Pike was the only person sentenced to death for the murder. Shipp was 17 when the crime took place and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Pike received the death penalty for the same killing.

What did Christa Pike say about the murder?

Deep Dive What was the reason behind Christa Pike's murder of Colleen Slemmer? Christa Pike allegedly murdered Colleen Slemmer due to a belief that Slemmer was trying to steal her boyfriend, leading to a brutal attack involving a box cutter and asphalt. Why did Christa Pike receive a death sentence while Tadaryl Shipp received life imprisonment? The differing sentences were influenced by Pike's age of 18 at the time of the crime compared to Shipp's age of 17, as well as arguments made regarding Pike's mental health and background. What happened during the execution attempt of Christa Pike in 2026? During the execution attempt, Christa Pike survived after being administered two doses of the lethal-injection drug pentobarbital, and witnesses reported she was still alive, snoring, and gasping.

Pike has not denied committing the murder. In her clemency petition, she said she had initially intended to fight Slemmer but ended up killing her during a frenzied attack. Pike said she could not “put the brakes on” during the incident, according to Al Jazeera.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Pike later expressed regret over the killing. In a statement quoted by Al Jazeera, she said she took the life of someone’s child, sister and friend. She also said it took her years to understand the seriousness of her actions and how many lives had been affected by the crime.

Christa Pike's mental health and abuse claims

Pike’s mental health became a key issue in her death penalty case. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder after the murder, according to Al Jazeera.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pike’s supporters have also raised allegations of severe childhood sexual abuse. They argue that her age, mental health and alleged history of abuse should be considered when deciding whether she should be executed. Her lawyers said the jury had not been given the opportunity to consider these circumstances when assessing her responsibility for the crime.

Christa Pike execution attempt fails

Pike was scheduled to be executed in Tennessee on Wednesday, but the lethal injection attempt did not result in her death. Prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital, according to court filings cited by Al Jazeera. Her lawyers later said she had been taken from the prison in an ambulance to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing Pike snoring, gasping and complaining of pain during the execution attempt. According to NBC News, journalists who witnessed the procedure also reported loud exhales and frequent kicking that caused the sheets covering her to fall off.

Tennessee orders review of execution attempt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent review of the failed execution attempt. He said the state would conduct a comprehensive, third-party review to establish what happened. He also said the remaining scheduled execution would not take place in 2026, according to Al Jazeera.

The execution attempt followed a legal battle over Pike’s case. A federal appeals court initially halted the execution to consider whether her allegations of childhood sexual abuse had been fully considered during sentencing. The US Supreme Court later overturned that stay, allowing officials to proceed.