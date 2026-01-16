What did Florida Panthers present to Trump at White House Stanley Cup celebration? | VIDEO

As reported by multiple reports, the players handed the president a custom red Panthers jersey featuring the number “47” and the name “Trump,” a nod to his position as the 47th president of the United States.

During the White House ceremony, Panthers players Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Seth Jones presented Trump with a set of gifts on behalf of the team.

Trump welcomed the Panthers on Thursday to mark their 2025 Stanley Cup victory, making the team two-time defending champions. The Panthers clinched the title in June, securing back-to-back championships for the franchise.

President Donald Trump was presented with several custom gifts when he hosted the Florida Panthers at the White House to celebrate their latest Stanley Cup triumph.

Trump was also presented with a golden hockey stick and the Florida Panthers’ 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup championship rings.

The New York Post reported that Trump put on one of the rings during the ceremony and briefly displayed it to cameras. He also lifted the gold stick and waved it, joking that it was “good for slashing.”

Trump praises Panthers’ Stanley Cup run While addressing the team and guests, Trump congratulated the Panthers on their second straight championship win. According to Fox10, he described the team’s postseason performance as “perhaps the most dominant playoff run in NHL history” and praised Panthers owner Vincent Viola for his leadership.

“These men are responsible for the greatest feats in Panthers franchise history,” Trump said during his remarks.

The president also pointed out that the Panthers prevented a Canadian team from winning the Stanley Cup, drawing applause from the audience. “You denied Canada the Stanley Cup,” Trump said, adding that the United States has “a little competition” with its northern neighbor.

After the East Room event, Trump invited the Panthers players for a private tour of the Oval Office, Fox10 reported. The visit followed the long-standing tradition of championship-winning sports teams being honored at the White House.