Why Trump is delaying a strike on Iran. New report raises key US concerns

President Donald Trump is reportedly delaying a decision on striking Iran. Axios cited Israeli and Arab sources to report that the White House is consulting allies about the timing for this operation and ‘whether it would meaningfully destabilize the regime’. This comes after the US envoy to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, on Thursday said that Tehran is ready for a dialogue with Washington, ‘but its actions say otherwise’. Donald Trump has threatened Iran with military action (REUTERS)

Axios further stated that Trump's administration officials and US allies are uncertain over how to punish Iran without triggering a broader regional war. While military action remains a live option, officials are reportedly weighing the risk of retaliation.

The publication added that as Trump considers next steps, the Pentagon has begun repositioning forces in the Middle East. US troops are being evacuated from some bases, while additional assets, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, are being deployed.

A US official familiar with the discussions told Axios that although no strike appears imminent, ‘everyone knows the president keeps his finger over the button’.

Israeli leaders urge caution The report adds that Israeli leaders have urged caution. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised concerns during a call with Trump on Wednesday, asking him to delay any action to give Tel Aviv more time to prepare for potential Iranian retaliation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that pressure from Trump led Iran to postpone 800 planned executions. A day earlier, Trump said he had been told “on good authority” that “the killing in Iran is stopping” and that there were “no plan for executions.”

Shortly afterward, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, told Fox News there were no plans for the “hanging” of protesters.

Still, tensions remain high. Iran temporarily closed its airspace Wednesday night amid fears of a US attack. “The Americans are reassessing now,” an Arab source with knowledge of the situation told Axios.

Leavitt reiterated that all options remain open, while another US official cautioned against assuming the White House is pivoting toward de-escalation. “The president is still examining options and watching the situation unfold,” the official told the publication.