What are Trump’s ‘Patriot Games’? Who will participate? Here's all you need to know

President Donald Trump has announced plans for a new national sporting event called the “Patriot Games”, part of a broader slate of celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s founding in 2026. President Donald Trump announces Patriot Games for America's 250th anniversary. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The announcement, which was made on December 18, 2025, presents the Patriot Games as a first-of-its-kind, nationally supported sporting event meant to showcase high school talent from all over the country.

Trump said in his announcement video, “When I campaigned for president, I pledged to give America the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen for America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year.”

National Youth Athletic Competition

The Patriot Games are a part of the larger celebration of the United States' semiquincentennial, which will take place throughout 2026 and feature plans for a Great American State Fair, military parades, public displays, and cultural showcases.

Top high school athletes from all 50 states and U.S. territories will compete in a variety of sports over the course of four days at Washington, D.C.'s National Mall during the Independence Day weekend of 2026, according to official statements.

America250 states that the event is intended to spotlight “the best of American skill, sportsmanship and competitive spirit.”

The fact sheet from White House outlined that the Patriot Games are being organised under the America250 commission and Freedom 250 task force, with support from federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, which will lead the administration of the event.

While the exact sports and competitions have not yet been publicly detailed, the White House has indicated the event will include “one young man and one young woman selected from each state and territory.”

This very aspect of the selection process has led multiple reports to draw similarities with “The Hunger Games".

According to the White House fact sheet, the funds for the celebration are shown allocated in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Who will participate, and how does it work?

High school athletes from every state and territory in the United States are anticipated to compete in the Patriot Games. However, the White House has not yet made public how these athletes will be chosen, whether through competition, nomination, or other factors.

According to the White House fact sheet, the event will be nationally televised and will integrate with other elements of the 250th anniversary festivities, including concerts, carnival-style fairs and civic ceremonies.

Participation is expected to draw schools, coaches and communities into the celebration, potentially providing opportunities for youth engagement and national exposure for promising athletes.

America250’s official sponsor list includes major companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Coca-Cola, BNY, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram, Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Lockheed Martin, Coinbase, and others who are backing different aspects of the seminal 250th anniversary celebration.