Before Russia changes their mind: Donald Trump calls on Ukraine to 'move quickly' on peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Ukraine to move "quickly" on a deal to end the war with Russia. Trump's warning comes ahead of fresh talks expected in Miami, Florida on the weekend. US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Ukraine to move "quickly" on a deal to end the war with Russia while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office(AP)

"Well, they're getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly. I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And you know, every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind."

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White House official said. This meet comes after two days of negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin, Germany.

While Zelensky and the US hinted at great progress, Ukraine has made it clear it will not cede any territory to Russia as part of its bid to end the war, especially the Donbas region.

As Ukraine refuses to cede territory, Russia stands firm on its demand. Territorial concessions are a key Russian condition for ending its war.

Based on the negotiations with US officials, the Russians have shown little willingness to compromise on their demands.

At present, Russia occupies Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and partially occupies Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the south and east of Ukraine after the 2022 invasion.

Russia has called on Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk, which is known as the Donbas region a part of its bid to end the fighting.