What did Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch data reveal? Here's all prosecutors presented in court amid trial

Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch and iPhone data were revealed during her murder trial. Prosecutors said the digital evidence helped reconstruct the hours surrounding the deaths of her three children in January 2023.

Lindsay Clancy in the courtroom during proceedings in her murder trial on August 20, 2026. (Josh Reynolds\ REUTERS)

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Ian Whiffin, a digital forensics specialist from Cellebrite, a business that specializes in data extraction from iPhones, testified on behalf of the prosecution. According to E! News, the testimony covered several topics, including her search history.

On August 17, the prosecution presented the 36-year-old's internet searches, phone conversations, and Apple Watch readings in court for the murder of her and her now-ex-husband Patrick Clancy's children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Also read: Evidence against Patrick Clancy? Wild claims raise questions if Lindsay's ex-husband will take stand again in trial

What did the Apple Watch data show?

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{{^usCountry}} The data showed that on January 24, 2023, between roughly 5:33 and 5:38 pm, two flights of stairs were climbed, according to Whiffin's testimony. The last recorded stair movement halted at about 5:38 p.m., according to Court TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data showed that on January 24, 2023, between roughly 5:33 and 5:38 pm, two flights of stairs were climbed, according to Whiffin's testimony. The last recorded stair movement halted at about 5:38 p.m., according to Court TV. {{/usCountry}}

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This was the time period that Patrick was away from home to pick up medicines from CVS and take out food from ThreeV restaurant.

While he was away, Patrick tried to call Lindsay at around 5:33 pm. At first, Lindsay did not respond. She answered his call about a minute later, at 5:34 pm, and they had a 14-second-long conversation.

Whiffin testified that at 5:23 pm, Lindsay's heart rate was last measured at 57 beats per minute.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Kevin Reddington questioned the reliability of the digital timeline, the publication reported. He noted that the Apple Watch stopped recording data at 5:23 pm, while the iPhone stopped logging activity at 5:38 pm.

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Reddington also pointed out that while the heart rate data came from the Apple Watch, both the iPhone and the watch contributed to step and stair-count records. He further suggested that some timestamps could be imprecise.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Candace Owens blames ‘big pharma’, says she was put into ‘intentional psychosis'

iPhone searches, calls and texts presented in court

Prosecutors also highlighted Lindsay's internet search history recovered from her iPhone.

Whiffin said that the searches before the killings were about certain medications that she was taking and about a kid's medicine. He said the searches included “how quickly does Wellbutrin work for depression” and “ketamine for suicidal ideation.” On the day of the incident, investigators said she searched for “Kids Miralax” and “CVS pharmacy.”

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Earlier in the trial, jurors also heard the final text exchanges between Lindsay and Patrick Clancy.

Hours before the children's deaths, Lindsay asked her husband whether he wanted takeout. Patrick also messaged about Callan's nap, and Lindsay replied that it had been “just a short nap.”

Prosecutors argued that those messages showed Lindsay was encouraging Patrick to leave the house, leaving her alone with the children. The defence, however, has disputed that interpretation.

The jury also heard about notes recovered from Lindsay's iPhone. According to Apple Insider, in one entry, she wrote she wrote that she was “a touch anxious” and had asked her psychiatrist for Zoloft. She added, “That's when everything started going downhill.” The outlet reported that the note was last edited on January 23, 2023, one day before the children's deaths.

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