What did Mark Hamill say about Trump? ‘Star Wars’ actor under fire for Bluesky post on POTUS

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill sparked a row on Thursday after posting a photo of Donald Trump in a grave on his BlueSky account. It prompted a reaction from the White House, which called Hamill a "sick individual." Hamill has since deleted the image.

Donald Trump (L) and Mark Hamill.(File Photos)

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Mark Hamill is a legendary name in Hollywood with global fame, thanks to his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the classic 'Star Wars' films. As a result, the White House was quick to react and brand Hamill a "Radical Left lunatic."

What Did Mark Hamill Say About Trump?

Hamil posted an AI-generated photo of Trump in a gravesite with "If Only" written on it in block letters. Trump's eyes are closed in the photo, and he is surrounded by daisies. The gravestone read: "Donald J Trump 1946-2024”.

The photo was accompanied by a scathing caption on the 79-year-old's tenure as president and a prediction that the Republicans are going to lose in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

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{{^usCountry}} "If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Trump wrote. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Trump wrote. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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