What did Mark Hamill say about Trump? ‘Star Wars’ actor under fire for Bluesky post on POTUS
Mark Hamill shared an AI image of Donald Trump at a gravesite, criticizing his presidency and predicting GOP losses in the 2026 midterms.
‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill sparked a row on Thursday after posting a photo of Donald Trump in a grave on his BlueSky account. It prompted a reaction from the White House, which called Hamill a "sick individual." Hamill has since deleted the image.
Mark Hamill is a legendary name in Hollywood with global fame, thanks to his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the classic 'Star Wars' films. As a result, the White House was quick to react and brand Hamill a "Radical Left lunatic."
What Did Mark Hamill Say About Trump?
Hamil posted an AI-generated photo of Trump in a gravesite with "If Only" written on it in block letters. Trump's eyes are closed in the photo, and he is surrounded by daisies. The gravestone read: "Donald J Trump 1946-2024”.
The photo was accompanied by a scathing caption on the 79-year-old's tenure as president and a prediction that the Republicans are going to lose in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
"If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Trump wrote. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”{{/usCountry}}
"If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Trump wrote. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”{{/usCountry}}
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}