What did Trump say at Lindsey Graham's funeral about Guantanamo? Joke goes viral

US President Donald Trump’s remarks at Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral drew attention after he shared an anecdote involving Guantanamo Bay while paying tribute to the longtime Republican lawmaker.

President Donald Trump attends the funeral of Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S, at the Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to The Mirror US, during the memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, Trump recalled a joke he said Graham made after listening to a fellow senator discuss the “excruciating details” of patent law during a flight.

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“Gleam in his eye, after being lectured on the excruciating details of patent law by a fellow senator during a flight, Lindsey declared that he had discovered a new form of enhanced interrogation and torture for the Guantanamo Bay area,” Trump said, as per the report. “He said this is really bad stuff and boring.”

The remark became a discussed moment from Trump’s eulogy.

Trump remembers Graham as political force

While the anecdote stood out, Trump’s speech largely focused on Graham’s decades-long political career and influence in Washington. “For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it. Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it,” Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} He described Graham as “a constant fixture of American politics at the highest level, and a force to be reckoned with all over the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described Graham as “a constant fixture of American politics at the highest level, and a force to be reckoned with all over the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Graham, who served in the Senate for more than three decades, was remembered as a major Republican voice on national security and foreign policy. His career also included military service, and his flag-draped casket was carried into the US Capitol by an armed forces team before the funeral.

Netanyahu, Zelenskyy attend Graham funeral

The service was attended by several prominent world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Their presence reflected Graham’s longstanding belief in an active US role in global affairs and his advocacy for American involvement in international conflicts and security matters.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune also paid tribute to Graham, calling him “a towering figure” and highlighting his ability to bring humor into political spaces.

“There was no one more capable of cracking up a room,” Thune said, adding that he looked forward to the days when Graham would “make us all laugh again.”

The Guantanamo reference in Trump’s remarks also comes amid discussion around the facility. Trump has previously said his administration planned to use the Guantanamo Bay detention facility to hold what he described as the “worst criminal aliens” as part of his immigration enforcement agenda.

The US base in Cuba is best known for holding terrorism suspects after the September 11, 2001 attacks, though it has also operated a separate facility for migrant detention for decades.