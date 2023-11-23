What driven 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones to commit Walmart Mass shooting?

The Walmart mass shooting in Beavercreek, Ohio, has left a community shaken, and at the center of this devastating incident is 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones. The FBI suggests that Jones may have been influenced by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology, shedding light on the disturbing factors that might have driven this heinous act.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police say a shooter opened fire at a Walmart, wounding four people before apparently killing himself. The attack took place Monday night at a Walmart in Beavercreek, in the Dayton metropolitan area. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 20, Jones used a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine to open fire at a Walmart, leaving four victims in his wake before taking his own life. Among the victims were two Black women, a white man, and a white woman. Disturbingly, officers discovered Nazi flags during a search of his Dayton residence, painting a grim picture of the suspect's affiliations.

Jones' social media presence provides glimpses into his troubled mindset. A post featuring him wearing a Metro Police cap at a shooting range, along with a photo of a gun and holster labeled as the "Best Christmas gift," raises concerns about the shooter's fixation on firearms. Comments from January 2020 indicate a growing interest in guns, with Jones expressing intentions for "personal/home defense."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, a disturbing video shared on his Instagram in May 2023 under the caption "mental illness" depicted a meme about him at night alongside a video game character firing a gun, offering a chilling insight into his state of mind.

The FBI and Beavercreek Police Department disclosed that the gun used in the shooting was purchased just two days before the incident. Investigators are now scrutinizing the ATF Form 4473, probing whether any inaccuracies in the purchase process contributed to this tragedy.

Jones, a product of a Christian online school, held right-wing conspiracy beliefs, including Holocaust denial. Previous hospital admissions for mental health evaluations add another layer to the complex profile of this troubled individual.

The FBI identifies Jones' extreme ideology as part of a loosely organized movement encompassing racism, antisemitism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, misogyny, and homophobia, as detailed by the RAND Corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the investigation unfolds, the FBI urges anyone with information about Benjamin Charles Jones to come forward.