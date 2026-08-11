What email did Patrick Clancy send? Trial testimony about 5:24 pm message fuels online debate

A work email sent by Patrick Clancy at 5:24 pm on January 24, 2023, has sparked debate online. The email was referenced during cross-examination in the murder trial of his wife, Lindsay Clancy. Social media users have questioned how the email was sent while Patrick was reportedly running errands per the timeline established during his testimony.

A work email sent by Patrick Clancy at 5:24 pm on January 24, 2023, has sparked debate online. The email was referenced during cross-examination in the murder trial of his wife, Lindsay Clancy. (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, no inconsistency or wrongdoing has been established by the court or the defense regarding the timeline or the email.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to killing the couple's three children, -year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in January 2023. Her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and is not criminally responsible.

Prosecutors, however, have contended that she carefully planned the killings while Patrick Clancy was out picking up takeout and medication.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: What happened on the day of the triple murder? Timeline of events

What was the email discussed in court?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The email was referenced during Patrick Clancy's cross-examination by Defense attorney Kevin Reddington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email was referenced during Patrick Clancy's cross-examination by Defense attorney Kevin Reddington. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Reddington displayed an exhibit to Patrick that included an email that appeared to have been sentto his work staff. The names of the people on the email were not mentioned during the hearing.

Patrick confirmed the email was dated January 24 at 5:24 pm. The defense lawyer then asked whether it had been sent from Patrick's Microsoft Surface Pro. Patrick replied that he was unsure. “It could have been sent from my iPhone,” he testified.

The contents of the email were not discussed during the hearing.

No court evidence presented publicly has established that the email could only have been sent from a laptop. Modern email accounts can typically be accessed from smartphones, tablets, or computers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

How does the email fit into the prosecution's timeline?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prosecutors have presented a detailed minute-by-minute account of January 24, relying on text messages, surveillance footage, phone records and testimony.

According to Patrick Clancy's testimony, he left home around 5:15 pm to pick up takeout and children's medication that Lindsay asked him to bring from CVS. He testified that before leaving, he kissed the children goodbye and told them, “I'll be right back.”

After that, Patrick took their car to the CVS, which was three minutes away from their house. At 5:32 pm surveillance captured him inside CVS, where he briefly called Lindsay, who returned the call. At 5:54 pm, surveillance showed him picking up takeout at ThreeV Restaurant.

Around 6:09 pm, he returned home and discovered the emergency.

Social media speculation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exchange has since circulated widely on social media, with some users questioning how Patrick could have sent the email while he was away from home.

One widely shared X post asked how Patrick could have sent the message while he was supposedly at CVS during that time. The user wrote, “How did Patrick send an email at 5:24 when he was supposedly at CVS? I didn’t see him carrying a laptop in the security footage.”

However, no evidence presented in court has suggested that the email could only have been sent from a laptop or that its timestamp contradicts the prosecution's timeline.