What happened at Birkdale Village? Shooting feared in Huntersville, North Carolina; videos show massive police presence

A shooting was feared at Birkdale Village, the shopping center at 8712 Lindholm Dr #202, Huntersville, in North Carolina, on Saturday. Several people posted about patrons having run out fearing a shooting at the mall.

Police responded to Birkdale Village in North Carolina amid fears of a shooting there. Image for representative purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Was there actually a shooting tonight at Birkdale outside of North Italia? I am hearing rumors, can anyone confirm?,” one person asked on Facebook. On X too people flocked to check up on what happened at the popular destination.

A news producer asked 911 services “are you responding to a shooting at Birkdale village?”. Yet another person remarked they had left Birkdale.

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However, it appears there was no shooting that had taken place but a person had entered with a gun which sparked fears.

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{{^usCountry}} “After my wife and I left Birkdale w/ patrons running from what they thought were gunshots (turned out a gun was pulled not fired) driving home we saw this deer on the side of the road. The fact that a deer is in less danger than the 100s of kids watching a movie at Bdale is,” a person wrote on X. One person contradicted the account, asking “You sure? I was there too. Pops were heard. Didn't wait to find out. Got my kid out of there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After my wife and I left Birkdale w/ patrons running from what they thought were gunshots (turned out a gun was pulled not fired) driving home we saw this deer on the side of the road. The fact that a deer is in less danger than the 100s of kids watching a movie at Bdale is,” a person wrote on X. One person contradicted the account, asking “You sure? I was there too. Pops were heard. Didn't wait to find out. Got my kid out of there.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In reply, the person who penned the original post said “We were on the roof of Suffolk, right beside there. We had walked down, to the theater and as we turned everyone was running. We never heard anything. But no, I’m not sure. I do read this though. Glad no one was hurt.” They also shared a screenshot where a scanner alert was shared and cops had reportedly taken a person into custody and claimed there were no injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In reply, the person who penned the original post said “We were on the roof of Suffolk, right beside there. We had walked down, to the theater and as we turned everyone was running. We never heard anything. But no, I’m not sure. I do read this though. Glad no one was hurt.” They also shared a screenshot where a scanner alert was shared and cops had reportedly taken a person into custody and claimed there were no injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person commented on the news producer's post saying “No shooting.” Huntersville Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Birkdale Village incident: Visuals and reactions

Yet another person shared a video showing massive police presence. It appeared as though the police were putting one person in the vehicle. However, it remains unknown if said person is the suspect.

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“While having a family birthday celebration in Birkdale this evening, this guy entered the restaurant with a gun. People running everywhere and hiding under tables. The place was full of families and prom goers. WTF has happened to our once great city???,” they remarked.

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Others also reacted to the incident unfurling there. “Omg !! We can't go anywhere!!,” a person exclaimed in the comments, while another remarked “Good grief.” One person expressed concern and said “Glad you’re ok.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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