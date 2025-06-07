Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
What happened at Burnsville High School graduation? Reports of shooting, fight surface

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 07, 2025 07:39 AM IST

Violence erupts at Burnsville High School graduation, multiple fights reported.

Police responded to Burnsville High School, Minnesota on Thursday night following messy scenes after a graduation ceremony reportedly turned violent. Multiple fights broke out, and there were unconfirmed reports of possible gunfire, per a X-based crime-catcher, MN Crime.

Ambulances dispatched to Burnsville High School after reports of violence and possible gunfire.(MN Crime)
MN Crime claimed that at least four ambulances were sent to the area and were seen staging nearby. 

Authorities have not yet released details about the number or severity of any injuries.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
