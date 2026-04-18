What happened at United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York? ‘Bomb scare’ leads to dramatic diversion

A United Airlines has had to implement a sudden change in its flight path following a reported “bomb scare.”

A bomb scare led United Airlines flight UAL2092 to be rerouted to Pittsburgh shortly after takeoff from Chicago. The activation of a 7700 squawk code initiated emergency protocols.(REUTERS)

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The United Airlines flight UAL2092, which was traveling from Chicago to New York today (April 18), was rerouted to Pittsburgh in the morning local time.

Reports state that the aircraft a 7700 squawk code - a four-digit identifier utilized to indicate an in-flight emergency - shortly after attaining cruising altitude, The Mirror reported. The issuance of the 7700 alert typically results in aircraft being directed to a secluded area where passengers can disembark and the plane can be thoroughly inspected.

Flight radar tracking

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{{^usCountry}} Flight radar tracking shared on X said that the jet altered its course mid-air due to a perceived threat. The tracker revealed that the aircraft deviated from its intended path and proceeded towards Pittsburgh airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flight radar tracking shared on X said that the jet altered its course mid-air due to a perceived threat. The tracker revealed that the aircraft deviated from its intended path and proceeded towards Pittsburgh airport. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A flight tracking application reported that the plane issued an alert stating “possible bomb” as the justification for its diversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A flight tracking application reported that the plane issued an alert stating “possible bomb” as the justification for its diversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 reportedly transmitted a squawk code of 7700, while additional messages sent via ACARS, which have been disseminated on X, have provided further insight into the emergency diversion of United Airlines flight UA2092, as reported by the Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 reportedly transmitted a squawk code of 7700, while additional messages sent via ACARS, which have been disseminated on X, have provided further insight into the emergency diversion of United Airlines flight UA2092, as reported by the Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

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Onboard emergency declared

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was traveling from Chicago O’Hare to New York LaGuardia, declared an emergency after onboard concerns were raised, subsequently diverting to Pittsburgh International Airport for what was characterized as a security sweep.

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The most critical statement in the communications, "ONE SECOND COUNT PER BEEP / POSSIBLE BOMB", signifies that the crew suspected a potential explosive threat, possibly associated with a recurring beeping noise or an object that fits that description.

Additional text implies that the flight crew and ground teams considered diversion alternatives, with "CLE OR PIT" denoting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport or Pittsburgh, while "KORD KLGA" specifies the initial route using ICAO airport codes.

A timestamp of "CREW 15:42Z / 10:42 CDT" situates the communication at approximately 15:42 UTC (10:42 AM local time in Chicago). In situations where a "possible bomb" message is reported, standard protocol generally involves the crew squawking 7700 to notify air traffic control of a general emergency and obtaining priority handling for the fastest safe landing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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