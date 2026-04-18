What happened at United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York? ‘Bomb scare’ leads to dramatic diversion
United Airlines implements emergency landing protocol following bomb scare on flight UAL2092.
A United Airlines has had to implement a sudden change in its flight path following a reported “bomb scare.”
The United Airlines flight UAL2092, which was traveling from Chicago to New York today (April 18), was rerouted to Pittsburgh in the morning local time.
Reports state that the aircraft a 7700 squawk code - a four-digit identifier utilized to indicate an in-flight emergency - shortly after attaining cruising altitude, The Mirror reported. The issuance of the 7700 alert typically results in aircraft being directed to a secluded area where passengers can disembark and the plane can be thoroughly inspected.
Flight radar tracking
Flight radar tracking shared on X said that the jet altered its course mid-air due to a perceived threat. The tracker revealed that the aircraft deviated from its intended path and proceeded towards Pittsburgh airport.{{/usCountry}}
Flight radar tracking shared on X said that the jet altered its course mid-air due to a perceived threat. The tracker revealed that the aircraft deviated from its intended path and proceeded towards Pittsburgh airport.{{/usCountry}}
A flight tracking application reported that the plane issued an alert stating “possible bomb” as the justification for its diversion.{{/usCountry}}
A flight tracking application reported that the plane issued an alert stating “possible bomb” as the justification for its diversion.{{/usCountry}}
The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 reportedly transmitted a squawk code of 7700, while additional messages sent via ACARS, which have been disseminated on X, have provided further insight into the emergency diversion of United Airlines flight UA2092, as reported by the Daily Star.{{/usCountry}}
The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 reportedly transmitted a squawk code of 7700, while additional messages sent via ACARS, which have been disseminated on X, have provided further insight into the emergency diversion of United Airlines flight UA2092, as reported by the Daily Star.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Rep. Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell’s ‘Cool Kids Clique’ member accused of kissing young staffer{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Rep. Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell’s ‘Cool Kids Clique’ member accused of kissing young staffer{{/usCountry}}
Onboard emergency declared
The Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was traveling from Chicago O’Hare to New York LaGuardia, declared an emergency after onboard concerns were raised, subsequently diverting to Pittsburgh International Airport for what was characterized as a security sweep.
The most critical statement in the communications, "ONE SECOND COUNT PER BEEP / POSSIBLE BOMB", signifies that the crew suspected a potential explosive threat, possibly associated with a recurring beeping noise or an object that fits that description.
Additional text implies that the flight crew and ground teams considered diversion alternatives, with "CLE OR PIT" denoting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport or Pittsburgh, while "KORD KLGA" specifies the initial route using ICAO airport codes.
A timestamp of "CREW 15:42Z / 10:42 CDT" situates the communication at approximately 15:42 UTC (10:42 AM local time in Chicago). In situations where a "possible bomb" message is reported, standard protocol generally involves the crew squawking 7700 to notify air traffic control of a general emergency and obtaining priority handling for the fastest safe landing.