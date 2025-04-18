Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What happened at White House? Trump's press conference ends abruptly after Dr Oz's swearing-in

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 19, 2025 12:11 AM IST

President Donald Trump's press conference, during Dr Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony, after a young girl fainted

President Donald Trump's press conference, after Dr Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony, after a young girl fainted. Reporters were asked to immediately leave the premises as Dr Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other officials rushed towards the person. TMZ later reported that the girl was Dr Oz's granddaughter.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz(AP)

In a video from the scene, Dr Oz's daughter Daphne can be heard shouting, ‘Phil fainted, Phil fainted, Dad, go’, before the TV show host and physician rushed towards his granddaughter.

Read More: Donald Trump on tit-for-tat China tariffs: ‘I don’t want them to go higher because…'

This came as Trump discussed Iran during the post-ceremony press question-and-answer session. Dr Oz's granddaughter was soon back on her feet and was taken out of the room.

Read More: Mysterious bruise reappears on Donald Trump's hand. Was the President on an IV drip?

Who is Dr Mehmet Oz?

Dr Mehmet Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, television personality, and author known for hosting ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ (2009–2022), a daytime health and wellness program. Born June 11, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, he earned his medical degree from Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School. Oz gained fame promoting health advice, though some recommendations, like certain weight-loss supplements, faced criticism for lacking scientific backing. He authored several New York Times bestsellers, including the ‘YOU’ series. In 2022, he ran as a Republican for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania but lost to John Fetterman.

Dr Oz has been married to Lisa Oz since 1985, they have four children: Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver. Born to Turkish immigrants, Oz maintains strong ties to his heritage, holding dual US-Turkish citizenship.

The 64-year-old will now manage health insurance programs for roughly half the country. He was confirmed by the Congress earlier this month in a 53-45 vote. Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swore in Oz on Friday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What happened at White House? Trump's press conference ends abruptly after Dr Oz's swearing-in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On