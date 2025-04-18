What happened at White House? Trump's press conference ends abruptly after Dr Oz's swearing-in

President Donald Trump's press conference, after Dr Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony, after a young girl fainted. Reporters were asked to immediately leave the premises as Dr Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other officials rushed towards the person. TMZ later reported that the girl was Dr Oz's granddaughter. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz(AP)

In a video from the scene, Dr Oz's daughter Daphne can be heard shouting, ‘Phil fainted, Phil fainted, Dad, go’, before the TV show host and physician rushed towards his granddaughter.

This came as Trump discussed Iran during the post-ceremony press question-and-answer session. Dr Oz's granddaughter was soon back on her feet and was taken out of the room.

Who is Dr Mehmet Oz?

Dr Mehmet Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, television personality, and author known for hosting ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ (2009–2022), a daytime health and wellness program. Born June 11, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, he earned his medical degree from Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School. Oz gained fame promoting health advice, though some recommendations, like certain weight-loss supplements, faced criticism for lacking scientific backing. He authored several New York Times bestsellers, including the ‘YOU’ series. In 2022, he ran as a Republican for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania but lost to John Fetterman.

Dr Oz has been married to Lisa Oz since 1985, they have four children: Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver. Born to Turkish immigrants, Oz maintains strong ties to his heritage, holding dual US-Turkish citizenship.

The 64-year-old will now manage health insurance programs for roughly half the country. He was confirmed by the Congress earlier this month in a 53-45 vote. Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swore in Oz on Friday.