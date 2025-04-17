Mystery bruise reappears on Trump's right hand. Doctor suggests it could be from...

Once again, Donald Trump's back right hand is making the rounds with health speculations after eagle-eyed observers noticed a new bruise during a public appearance in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump speaks during an Easter prayer service and dinner in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Pool via AP)(AP)

The dark greenish-purple patch was visible as Trump attended a ceremony in the White House’s East Room to present the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team.

As Trump greeted service members and delivered remarks—at times clutching an American football with his name inscribed on it—eagle-eyed observers noticed the discolouration. It’s the second time this year that a bruise has appeared in that exact location.

‘Bruising is much more common’ in Trump's age

“Bruising is much more common as you age due to the thinning of skin and weakening of blood vessels. As we get older, bruising is seen even in minor bumps, and there is often very little underlying to suggest a health concern,” Dr Gareth Nye, a lecturer at the University of Salford, told the Daily Star.

He also commented on a similar bruise spotted back in February when Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the bruise could have come from something as harmless as a bump.

He also pointed out that it “could be from an IV drip,” as the discolouration resembled the kind of bruising left by a needle insertion.

The University of Salford lecturer also suggested that it may simply be a benign condition known as actinic purpura, a common skin issue in older adults caused by years of sun exposure. “This is more likely to be the case if a person is on blood thinning medication or has been exposed to a lot of sunlight,” he said.

Trump looked upbeat as he honoured the Navy football team at the East Room ceremony. “Today it's a great honor to officially present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the 2024 Navy Midshipmen team, a great team,” he said to the crowd.

“You won 10 of 13 games, including nine by double digits. You beat Air Force. You beat Army. And now this 170-pound trophy is yours once again.”