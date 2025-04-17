Who is Chinmay Deore, Indian student who sued Trump administration for possible ‘deportation’?

An Indian national is among the four students at Michigan public universities who filed a lawsuit against their possible deportation after their student immigration status was terminated “unlawfully”, PTI reported. India's Chinmay Deore was among four international students at Michigan public universities who filed the lawsuit(LinkedIn/Chinay Deore)

Chinmay Deore from Inida, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal on Friday filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials, alleging their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated "without sufficient notice and explanation".

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, which is representing the students, on Thursday, said they "filed a federal lawsuit along with a request for an emergency injunction on behalf of the students who had their F-1 student immigration status unlawfully and abruptly terminated by the Trump administration for no valid reason and without notice".

Who is Chinmay Deore?

1. According to the complaint filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Deore first entered the United States with his family on an H-4 dependent visa in 2004. He and his family left the United States in 2008, and he later returned with his family (again on an H-4 dependent visa) in 2014.

2. Deore is a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Wayne State University, where he has been studying computer science since August 2021. He is a native and citizen of India.

3. The ACLU complaint stated that in May 2022, Deore lawfully applied for and was granted permission to transition to F-1 student status when he was aging out of his H-4 status.

4. Chinmay Deore anticipates completing his course of study and graduating in May 2025. He currently resides with his immediate family in Canton.

5. According to ACLU, Deore has never been He has never been charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States. And other than a speeding ticket and a parking ticket (the fines for which he promptly paid), he has not been charged with any civil infraction, motor vehicle code violation, or immigration law violation. He has not been active in on-campus protests regarding any political issue, the complaint added.