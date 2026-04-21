What happened to 2 CIA officers in Mexico? Here's how did they die in Chihuahua

Two officials from the US embassy were killed in a car accident in northern Mexico while returning from a counternarcotic operation. They were employed by the Central Intelligence Agency, which has taken on a notably expanded role in combating narcotics trafficking throughout the Western Hemisphere, Washington Post reported, citing two persons knowledgeable about the situation.

Two CIA officers killed: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an investigation into the incident, as it occurred during a counternarcotic operation involving the CIA.(AFP)

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Mexican President issues statement

The tragic car accident that occurred on Sunday in the state of Chihuahua also resulted in the deaths of two Mexican officials. This incident led Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to announce that she would investigate whether the operation violated the national security laws of the country.

Sheinbaum stated that her office is in communication with the US Embassy and conveyed her condolences for the lives that were lost in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} "We deeply regret this accident in which lives were lost, and they have the full solidarity and support of the Government of Mexico," she remarked in a news conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We deeply regret this accident in which lives were lost, and they have the full solidarity and support of the Government of Mexico," she remarked in a news conference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She, however, told media , "It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of. We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She, however, told media , "It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of. We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The four died while returning from a meeting with Mexican officials following the operation aimed at dismantling a covert drug laboratory situated in a secluded region. César Jáuregui Moreno, the attorney general of Chihuahua, informed Mexico’s El Universal newspaper that the Americans did not take part in the Mexican raid on the laboratory, which he described as “perhaps one of the largest ever located.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four died while returning from a meeting with Mexican officials following the operation aimed at dismantling a covert drug laboratory situated in a secluded region. César Jáuregui Moreno, the attorney general of Chihuahua, informed Mexico’s El Universal newspaper that the Americans did not take part in the Mexican raid on the laboratory, which he described as “perhaps one of the largest ever located.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mexican authorities reported that the vehicle veered off the road, plunged into a ravine, and subsequently exploded.

Donald Trump's actions against drug cartels

This incident occurs amidst escalating pressure from President Donald Trump on Mexico to intensify its efforts against the cartels, coinciding with the CIA's expansion of its counternarcotics initiatives both in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Although Trump has at times threatened to take unilateral U.S. action against the cartels in Mexico, the CIA and other federal agencies have so far emphasized collaboration with Mexican officials.

Who were the two US embassy officials?

The names of the two US Embassy officials who lost their lives in the crash have not been disclosed. US Ambassador Ronald Johnson expressed his condolences to the victims in a post on X.

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“We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time,” Johnson stated.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities," he said, adding it “strengthens our resolve to continue their mission.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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